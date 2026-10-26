Kylie Jenner Ditches Her Bra and Undies In Eye-Popping New Ad – Photos

Kylie Jenner has sent pulses racing with a sexy new advert for her clothing brand KHY. The stunning star took to the Instagram pages of her main account and her brand account to flaunt the amazing new line she has dropping tomorrow called “After Dark”, and couldn’t help but model an item or two herself.

Kylie Crushing It

Kylie announced KHY dropping its winter line, sharing a simple statement that reads: “KHY turns down the lights. Launching October 27, Kylie Jenner’s winter collection pairs sculpted silhouettes with plush faux-fur accents, statement coats and oversized bombers.

“Photographed by Quentin DeBriey in the hills of Los Angeles, Jenner brings the collection’s nocturnal mood into focus. Softness meets structure, with outerwear setting the tone. KHY After Dark – October 27th, 2026.”

In a series of snaps, Kylie is modeling one of KHY’s new jackets wearing nothing else but a pair of black high heels. Strutting outside past a wall of trees and foliage, the star has a runway walk on and endlessly long legs that are so enviable. The jacket finishes just above Kylie’s behind and features a black base with brown faux-fur accents. The accents fall down each sleeve in the pattern of a stripe as well as around the jacket’s hems and collar. Kylie finished the look off by bundling her hair up into a chic slicked-back bun to allow the jacket to speak for itself completely uncovered.

Her arm cheekily censors her modesty as the crop of the jacket isn’t long enough to keep her covered up when otherwise in the nude.

Fans went wild for the new clothing advert and gushed all about it in the post’s comments section. One user said: “Perfect for an Aspen trip!”. A second shared: “I’m sooooo excited!”

Meanwhile others added “Wow wow wow!”, “Kylie Jenner is always stunning”, “Little miss too stinkin’ cute, what a princess”, “I love the intimacy Kylie brings to KHY”, and “This is everything.”

About Kylie’s Brand ‘KHY’

Kylie Jenner officially launched her fashion brand KHY back in 2023. When the store debuted it initially featured twelve faux-leather and nylon pieces created in collaboration with Berlin-based label Namilia.

Within the first hour of the brand’s launch it surpassed over $1 million in sales, so it’s safe to say that the Kylie Cosmetics mastermind found herself another success story in the world of business! The brand was developed alongside the co-founders of SKIMS – Jens and Emma Grede – but Kylie takes full creative and operational leadership of KHY as a company.

Meanwhile Kylie launched her brand Kylie Cosmetics back in 2015, which was much-loved for its viral lip combo kits. The first product to drop in the cosmetics line was a trio of liquid lipsticks and lip liners named Candy K, Dolce K, and True Brown K.

The brand was estimated to be worth a whopping $1.2 billion back in 2020 when beauty giant Coty, Inc acquired 51 per cent of a stake in the company, which cost them $600 million to do.

We wish Kylie all the best with her winter collection launching tomorrow!