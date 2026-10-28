Kim Kardashian Reveals Why She’s Open to Dating a Co-Worker as ‘All’s Fair’ Cast Talks Romance

Kim Kardashian is keeping an open mind when it comes to finding love, including the possibility of dating someone she works with.

The reality star and actress joined Naomi Watts, Sarah Paulson and Niecy Nash-Betts for a playful interview with “Extra,” where the “All’s Fair” cast shared their opinions on dating, honesty and relationship boundaries.

During an interview with Terri Seymour, the actresses played “All’s Fair or No Fair,” weighing in on everything from dating a friend’s ex to telling white lies.

Kardashian’s approach to workplace romance stood out as the cast discussed whether mixing business and pleasure is ever a good idea.

Kim Kardashian Shares Her Thoughts on Dating a Co-Worker

When Seymour asked whether dating a co-star or co-worker was acceptable, the actresses offered different perspectives based on their personal experiences.

Several cast members acknowledged having dated someone they worked with, while others expressed support for finding love wherever it happens.

Kardashian admitted she wasn’t sure whether she had experienced a workplace romance herself.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever done it, but I’m not mad at it,” Kardashian said during the “Extra” interview.

She explained that she believes happiness matters more than where two people meet.

“I think wherever you can find love and whenever you’re happy, go for it,” she added.

Her response reflected the cast’s generally supportive attitude toward relationships that develop through work.

The actresses also joked about working alongside their spouses, bringing a lighthearted tone to the conversation.

Getty The “All’s Fair” cast at the 21st Rome Film Festival.

‘All’s Fair’ Cast Debates Dating an Ex and Telling White Lies

The conversation became more complicated when Seymour asked whether dating a friend or family member’s former partner was acceptable.

While several actresses immediately rejected the idea, Kardashian considered whether the circumstances might change her answer.

“I mean, just like how long ago was that ex?” she asked.

The group discussed situations where someone might encourage a friend to date a former partner because the relationship simply wasn’t the right fit.

Other cast members maintained that dating someone connected to a close friend or family member crossed a personal boundary.

The actresses also disagreed about whether telling a white lie to protect someone’s feelings was appropriate.

Some supported small lies intended to avoid unnecessary hurt, while others preferred honesty delivered with kindness.

Kardashian acknowledged that parenting can introduce situations where adults use white lies to protect their children.

Kim Kardashian Embraces a Personal Moment in ‘All’s Fair’

The interview also addressed Kardashian’s experience with the bar exam and how the show’s writers incorporated that real-life challenge into a storyline.

When Seymour asked whether she supported the decision, Kardashian responded enthusiastically.

“Of course. I thought it was so clever and so fun,” she said.

Kardashian explained that she appreciated the opportunity to turn a personal experience into an entertaining television moment.

She also expressed optimism about eventually passing the exam.

The cast’s playful exchange offered viewers another glimpse of their chemistry ahead of the show’s return.

“All’s Fair” Season 2 premieres Nov. 4 on Hulu.