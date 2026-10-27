Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Father’s Emotional Final Words Before His Passing

Kim Kardashian is opening up about an emotional conversation with her father, Robert Kardashian Sr., shortly before his death, recalling the prediction he made about her future and the responsibility he entrusted to her.

Kim Opens Up

The SKIMS founder shared the memory in “Citizen Kim: The Woman Who Created the Future,” a new biography written by Jonathan Van Meter, according to PEOPLE. In the book, Kardashian recalled how her father reassured her during their final conversation as he battled cancer.

“The last thing my dad ever said to me was, ‘I know you’re going to be good — I can see it,’” she told Van Meter.

Kardashian remembered her father telling her that he could envision the life she would eventually lead, although he didn’t elaborate on what he saw.

“It’s as if I can see what your whole life is going to be like,” she recalled him saying. “My dad didn’t go into detail, and he was kind of in and out of it.”

The reality star also described the intimate setting of the conversation, remembering how they sat together on an L-shaped couch. Her father placed his hand on her leg as he spoke.

“He put his hand on my leg,” she said. “I’ll never forget it. And I was laying next to him on this couch — this L-shaped couch — and we were kinda squished in this way.”

During that conversation, Robert Sr. also emphasized the importance of looking after the rest of the family.

“And he said, ‘You’ll be fine. But take care of the other ones. And make sure your brother’s good,’” Kardashian continued, referring to her siblings Kourtney, Khloé and Robert Kardashian Jr.

She also recalled what she told her father when his condition had deteriorated and he could no longer communicate.

“I knew his vitals were almost gone, and the last thing I said to him was, ‘Dad, thank you so much for everything that you’ve taught me, from how to be a good person, to how you did my homework with me, everything I’m going to do with my kids one day,’” she said.

“‘And I’m going to take the lesson of you being in my life and carry that forward.”

Robert Sr., a prominent attorney, died of esophageal cancer on Sept. 30, 2003. He shared four children with Kris Jenner, whom he married in 1978 before their divorce in 1991.

Kim Often Shares Memories With Her Late Father

Kardashian has continued to honor her father’s memory over the years. In 2022, she shared a handwritten note from him on Instagram Stories, reflecting on how much she missed receiving his messages, according to E! News.

“19 years ago my daddy passed away. I miss coming home to these notes that I could hardly read w his left handwriting. I love you so much dad, I can always feel you,” she wrote.

She also posted Father’s Day cards she had made for him as a child, noting that he had kept every card she gave him. In another tribute, she shared a video of her father skiing with the family, recalling the Thanksgiving tradition they shared.

“We skied every Thanksgiving,” she wrote. “Best memories ever! And the reason I love skiing today, especially with my kids.”

Her father also influenced her interest in law. In a 2019 interview with Vogue, Kardashian recalled that he believed she could succeed in the field but warned her about its demands.

“He once said to me, ‘I think you’d be great at it,’” she recalled. “‘But I also think that it’s super stressful and exhausting. So, if you want an stress-free life, maybe don’t follow through with law school.’”

Kardashian added that her father would have loved watching her pursue the subject, saying, “He would’ve been my study partner.”