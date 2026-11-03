Kylie Jenner Looks Smoking Hot in Tight Barely-There Minidress – Photos

Kylie Jenner looked utterly gorgeous in a sexy minidress as part of her recent ad campaign for her clothing brand KHY. The star recently released what she’s called her ‘KHY After Dark’ collection, inspired by the deep tones of dark LA night and the cooler days of autumn and winter.

Though this pretty little dress may not be keeping her warm when the full brunt of winter kicks in, Kylie still looked incredible modeling it in the dimly-lit city streets.

Kylie’s Outfit

Kylie looked indescribably sexy in an LBD and simple black high heel shoes. The bodycon style dress hugs her figure in all the right places while sleeves offer a bit more warmth for a night out. Her legs looked endlessly long with the dresses’ shorter skirt, and the backdrop of legs wearing heels behind her doubles down on the sexiness of her silhouette.

Though one of my favorite parts about this dress is the faux-fur around the cuffs, adding an extra touch of elegance and tying the look back to autumn and winter fashion.

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star left her hair freely flowing while wearing the gown, sweeping it seductively over one shoulder in some of her new snaps while she confidently eyed up the camera.

About The New Collection

Kylie’s new KHY clothing collection dropped on October 27. She made a post online announcing the news a matter of days before the drop was due, with a short statement reading: “KHY turns down the lights. Launching October 27, Kylie Jenner’s winter collection pairs sculpted silhouettes with plush faux-fur accents, statement coats and oversized bombers.

“Photographed by Quentin DeBriey in the hills of Los Angeles, Jenner brings the collection’s nocturnal mood into focus. Softness meets structure, with outerwear setting the tone. KHY After Dark – October 27th, 2026.”

Kylie posted a series of photos alongside the announcement, flaunting some of the line’s offerings. Among the snaps was a bold photo of Kylie modeling a cropped jacket that didn’t even cover her behind while wearing nothing else but a pair of high heels. The jacket features a black base with brown faux fur accents falling down each sleeve in a pattern of stripes. Faux fur also lines the jacket’s hem and collar, giving the outfit a polished and finished yet cozy look. Kylie let the outfit fully shine for the shoot by bundling her hair up out of the way in a chic slicked-back bun.

Her arm cheekily censored her modesty as the crop of the jacket wasn’t long enough to keep her covered up when otherwise in the nude.

Fans went wild for the new clothing advert and gushed all about it in the post’s comments section. One user said: “Perfect for an Aspen trip!”. A second shared: “I’m sooooo excited!”

Meanwhile others added “Wow wow wow!”, “Kylie Jenner is always stunning”, “Little miss too stinkin’ cute, what a princess”, “I love the intimacy Kylie brings to KHY”, and “This is everything.”

Congratulations to Kylie Jenner on the new collection! We wish her every success.