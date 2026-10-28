Kim Kardashian Gets Candid About ‘Big Burden’ of Co-Parenting With Kanye West

Kim Kardashian is opening up about the challenges of co-parenting with her ex-husband, Kanye West, and the lengths she goes to protect their children from their complicated relationship.

The reality star, 46, recently shared how she navigates raising their four children while continuing to worry about West’s well-being.

According to Page Six, Kardashian discussed their relationship in her new authorized biography, “Citizen Kim: The Woman Who Created the Future,” written by journalist Jonathan Van Meter.

“Oh, I worry about [Kanye] all day. All the time. That’s the father of my kids, I’ll never not worry about him,” Kardashian said.

“And that’s a big burden of having kids with someone who you don’t necessarily get along with. My kids would never know that,” she added.

Kardashian and West, 49, were married from 2014 until their divorce was finalized in 2022. They share North, 13, Saint, 10, Chicago, 8, and Psalm, 7.

Despite their differences, the SKIMS founder said she makes an effort to keep things peaceful for their children.

“It’s been pretty smooth for a while. I guess because we don’t talk that much. But when we see each other, we give each other a hug,” she explained.

Kim Kardashian Reveals How She Protects Her Kids From Kanye West’s Absence

Kardashian also admitted that she sometimes makes up explanations when West isn’t around.

According to PEOPLE, the mother of four described the challenges of co-parenting with someone who visits every few months.

“It is challenging co-parenting with someone who comes by every few months, but I’m always like, ‘Oh, Dad’s traveling,'” Kardashian said.

She explained that she wants her children to have a positive relationship with their father, even when things between the former couple aren’t easy.

“I still make up stories and protect [the kids] because I want them to think their dad is the greatest,” she continued.

Kardashian revealed that she often communicates with West through his wife, Bianca Censori, or his manager.

She also acknowledged that her therapist has encouraged her to establish stronger boundaries while navigating their relationship.

Still, Kardashian said she remains close to West’s family and welcomes them into her home.

Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West Is Always Welcome Around Their Children

Despite their past disagreements, Kardashian said she continues encouraging West to spend time with their children.

The reality star revealed that she regularly invites him over for dinner and has even offered to leave the house so he can enjoy time with the kids.

“Do you want to come to dinner? I’ll leave the house. Come and have dinner with the kids in their house so that they can feel comfy. Sleep over for a few nights?” she recalled telling him.

Kardashian also shared that she invited West and Censori to spend Christmas Eve with the family in 2025.

She plans to extend the same invitation this holiday season.

“And I’ll recommend it again this year. I will sweep everything under the rug, all the horrible things he has said about me, so that the kids can see their father,” she said.

While Kardashian continues working toward a peaceful co-parenting relationship, she admitted that she still worries about West’s future.

“He always seems to pick himself up…and out of something, but it does make me so sad,” she said.

“And I don’t think it’s going to get better. I pray it does. For my kids.”