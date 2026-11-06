Khloé Kardashian’s Wild Lamar Odom Story Reveals How Much She Was Hiding

Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom‘s marriage produced plenty of public drama, but the reality star has now revealed one of the wildest episodes she says happened away from the cameras. During the Nov. 5 episode of “The Kardashians,” Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner recalled going to a hotel to retrieve Odom while he was struggling with substance abuse.

What they say they encountered was far more chaotic than expected. Kris recalled receiving information that Odom was at the hotel and believed he needed to be removed from the situation. But when Khloé’s security entered the room, the women say they discovered roughly 20 naked people inside.

The extraordinary story was shocking enough on its own. But it also revealed something deeper about Khloé’s marriage, including how frequently she says she found herself trying to protect Odom, clean up after difficult situations and keep the worst parts of his addiction from becoming public.

Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner Recall a Chaotic Hotel Rescue

Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 15: Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian are seen on June 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

The story came up during a sleepover with Kim Kardashian and her “The Fifth Wheel” co-stars Nikki Glaser, Brenda Song and Fortune Feimster. Kris described the incident as one of the craziest things she and Khloé had ever done together.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Kris said they had learned that Odom was smoking crack and had information about the hotel where he was staying. Kris said she believed Odom was effectively being held there by sex workers and went with Khloé to get him out.

Khloé remembered things slightly differently, particularly when it came to her mother’s dramatic preparation for the mission. She joked that Kris had been the one to turn it into an operation involving dark clothing and disguises. Once inside the hotel room, however, the situation quickly became serious. Khloé said approximately 20 people were participating in sexual activity inside the room.

She recalled becoming physical with some of the people present, while Kris retreated to the bathroom and began collecting drugs from the room in trash bags. As People reported, Khloé admitted she had not thought about the incident in years before Kris unexpectedly brought it up.

Khloé Says Protecting Lamar Went Far Beyond One Wild Night

The hotel incident was not presented as an isolated moment. Khloé has previously described spending portions of her marriage searching for Odom when his substance abuse became severe.

She said she sometimes looked for him in motels and alleys and would return to hotel rooms afterward to clean them because she worried housekeeping could sell a story about what was left behind.

That context changes the hotel-party revelation from simply an outrageous Kardashian anecdote into another example of how much responsibility Khloé says she felt for managing Odom’s addiction.

She has repeatedly described herself as trying to protect both him and the people around him even as their marriage deteriorated. EntertainmentNow previously reported on another painful episode from that period, when Khloé said Odom burned years of her personal journals while experiencing severe paranoia.

According to Khloé, he believed she was documenting information about him for the government. The stories paint a picture of a relationship in which she says substance abuse increasingly consumed their private life long before the marriage formally ended.

Lamar Odom Has Also Spoken About How Much Khloé Kardashian Did for Him

Getty LIBREVILLE, GABON – SEPTEMBER 28: Lamar Odom during Gabonese Minister of Youth, Sports, Cultural Outreach and Arts Paul Ulrich Kessany meets with former NBA player Lamar Odom at the Ministry of Culture on September 28, 2026 in Libreville, Gabon. (Photo by Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images)

Odom has publicly acknowledged that Khloé and her family supported him during some of the darkest periods of his life. EntertainmentNow reported earlier this year that Odom recalled Kris Jenner finding him with another woman before helping get him into rehab.

Khloé’s involvement became even more significant after Odom’s near-fatal 2015 overdose at a Nevada brothel. Although she had already filed for divorce by then, Khloé withdrew the filing and remained involved in his medical care and recovery.

Odom later credited her with taking care of him, although his later comments about her role in his recovery eventually caused another fracture between them. Earlier this year, Khloé appeared in Netflix’s “Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom” to discuss their relationship and his recovery.

But EntertainmentNow later reported that she regretted participating in the documentary after taking issue with comments Odom made while promoting it. Khloé said she had participated as a favor and felt some of his subsequent remarks minimized what she had done for him. She later declared that the “bridge is burned” between them.

The Lamar Odom Experience Still Shapes Khloé’s Dating Rules

The hotel story also prompted Khloé to reflect on what she wants, or more accurately, what she definitely does not want, from another relationship. “This is solidifying how I will never date a freak again,” she said in a confessional.

She jokingly suggested adding several new requirements to her manifestation list, including avoiding group-sex situations and hard drugs. The comments fit with what Khloé has been saying publicly about her dating life lately.

EntertainmentNow recently reported that she is happier than ever being single and feels safer and more peaceful focusing on herself and her children rather than forcing another relationship. Her experiences with Odom appear to remain an important part of that outlook.

Khloé and Odom married in 2009 after knowing each other for only about a month. She first filed for divorce in 2013 as their marriage unraveled amid his substance abuse and infidelity. Their divorce was eventually finalized in 2016.

Years later, Khloé can now laugh at parts of the hotel story alongside her mother. But beneath the outrageous details is a much heavier revelation: during some of the most difficult years of her marriage, Khloé says she wasn’t simply dealing with Odom’s addiction.

She was also doing everything she could to keep the chaos surrounding it from becoming everyone else’s business.