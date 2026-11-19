Kim Kardashian has doubled down on her belief that the moon landing was not a real event. The star caught the media’s attention with her controversial opinion last year during an episode of “The Kardashians“, where she clearly stated: “I don’t think we did [land on the moon]. I think it was fake. I’ve seen a few videos [of] Buzz Aldrin talking about how it didn’t happen. He says it all the time now, in interviews.”

Now a year on the star has brought it up again on an episode of “The Kardashians” today, with Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick and her sister Khloe Kardashian chiming in.

What Did Kim & Co Say?

Getty Kim Kardashian.

On today’s episode of “The Kardashians”, Khloe chatted to Dr. Kate Biberdorf, a chemistry professor, to chat about a range of hard-hitting questions. Scott asked Dr. Kate about the idea of “flat Earth” theories, which then prompted Kim to begin sharing her past opinions about the moon landing again.

The star shared: “I don’t get the ‘flat Earth’ thing. I’m a, like, we didn’t land on the moon kind of gal.”

Scott then surprisingly chimed in with his agreement, echoing: “No chance we landed on the moon.”

Khloe Kardashian also added: “Did we land on the moon? No. Does she [Dr. Kate] think we did? Yeah.”

Dr. Kate then started sharing facts, explaining that the moon landing in 1969 wasn’t only real but that many trips to the moon have since happened successfully. She said: “I definitely think we landed on the moon. We’ve done it six time.”

Kim then continued to defend her stance with evidence, questioning: “Why does Buzz Aldrin say it didn’t happen? There’s no gravity on the moon — why is the flag blowing? The shoes that they have in the museum that they wore on the moon [have] a different [foot]print than the photos. Why are there no stars?”

After the episode premiered NASA’s Acting Administrator took to X to tell Kim that the moon landing did indeed happen. They humorously responded by saying: “Yes, @KimKardashian, we’ve been to the Moon before… 6 times!”

Khloe Chatting About The Controversy

Khloe told PEOPLE magazine last year after Kim first expressed that she didn’t believe in the moon landing how she believe it is her fault that Kim has adopted the belief and found herself in hot water. She shared: “I don’t believe in the moon landing. That’s very controversial. And I feel bad because I think I riled Kim up about it, and I’ve gotten her into a lot of trouble!”

She added: “I don’t think it happened. I think me and my brother — we’ve fed her a lot of information. I don’t know, I feel bad about that, but I’m going to die on this hill!

“I don’t expect the government to admit the moon landing was faked, because then if they admit that didn’t happen… I mean, there’s a long list of things you can look into, and some are too scary to talk about publicly because you don’t want anyone getting mad at you.”