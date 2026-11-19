Kim Kardashian has revealed that she buys dupes of her own clothing line, SKIMS, from the likes of TikTok shop online. The entrepreneur founded SKIMS back in June of 2019, which is known for its super flattering and comfortable shapewear.

However, when Kim spots dupes of her products online she can’t help but purchase them. But the reason behind her doing so is rather clever.

Why Does Kim Do This??

Getty Kim Kardashian.

Kim shared the secret of her buying SKIMS dupes on an episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast with Amanda Hirsch earlier this week, leaving Amanda wondering whether she was joking or being serious.

The star opened up about how she’s recently started buying quite a lot on TikTok shop, especially late at night. When asked what her most recent purchase was, Kim noted that it was more than likely a cheaper version of her SKIMS clothing. Kim explained that she liked to “examine the quality” of the products being sold as alternatives to her own brand for research purposes. She also said that one dupe she bought recently – a bodysuit – left her feeling “disappointed” because the sizing of the product was so far off of her own range that it didn’t even fit her.

Kim overarchingly said: “I buy everything. I am influenced”, also confessing a love for scrolling through beauty products, make up advertisements, and false eyelashes.

Though Kim also humorously added that unfortunately the process of sending products back was “super annoying” in comparison to the ease of buying stuff!

Kim Learning About Apple Pay

The news comes as Kim recently admitted that she had no idea how to use Apple Pay on her phone and had to ask one of her sons how to use it. The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star found herself eager to learn how to use it after realizing one time that she forgot her bank card while out shopping and feared going to the till unsure how to get Apple Pay to work on her own.

She said her biggest fear was having her card declined in front of everyone, because it that happened she would be so embarrassed she would feel like she wanted to “run out of the store”. Though the payment ended up going through without any issues, much to Kim’s relief.

Describing learning the skill, Kim gushed that she had “just discovered Apple Pay, and it has changed [her] life.”

Apple Pay has been around since 2014, allowing customers with compatible iPhones to pay in stores and within the correlating apps for over a decade – so Kim is late to the party! BuzzFeed documented fan’s reaction to Kim not understanding how to use Apple Pay, showcasing the shock and surprise they felt by the news. Though many other fans found it sweet that her kid showed her what to do, like many children outside of celeb families do when it comes to technology.

We wish Kim and her loves ones all the best, and hope Kim enjoys her new world of Apple Pay.