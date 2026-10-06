Kim Kardashian Confesses How She Handles Co-Parenting With Kanye West

Kim Kardashian has opened up about how she feels co-parenting with her former flame Kanye West. In a new interview with The Sunday Times Style, the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star revealed how she manages to look after her little ones while maintaining such a busy schedule as well as detailed the relationship her kids have with their dad.

What Did Kim Reveal?

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In the interview published over the weekend, Kim revealed that one of the things that helps her and Kanye the most when it comes to keeping their children – North, 13, Saint, 10, Chicago, 8 and Psalm, 7 – taken care of is by using the hel of nannies. The celebs actually employ five different nannies for the job, with one of them awlays being on rotation with Kim when the children are actively in her care.

Though Kim noted that she’s still very hands on when it comes to being present in the lives of her children, noting: “I think I am an intermediate-strict parent. I’m extremely patient and loving. I still have a kid sleep in my bed when they want. I read books with the kids every night.”

Kim has frequent discussions with their children to help them understand their privilege as well as to guide their daughter North, who’s keen to embark on a music career of her own. Speaking about the conversations, Kim spilled: “[Privilege is] something I talk to my kids about constantly, about hard work, never taking things for granted, always having gratitude. I lead by example. I’m really open with them about my work, all of the hard work that I put into my law studies, and they’re proud. I think that you can have a big life and still have that spirit in you. But it is more challenging.”

The star further shared: “[North’s music career] is something that her dad and I have better communication about. We make sure we’re aligned and that she’s in projects that we both approve.”

Though last year on the ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast, Kim described co-parenting with Kanye as being “a lot of work”, saying: “It’s not easy, but I raise the kids full time. They live with me. I welcome a great, healthy relationship with my kids and their dad. He knows that. I push for it all the time. But I also protect them when it’s time for that… it’s a lot of work.”

Kim added: “The one thing that gets me is that there’s this narrative that I keep the kids…away from him. I never once [have] done that.”

Kim and Kanye’s Relationship

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West began dating in April 2012 shortly after Kim separated from her past beau Kris Humphries. They married two years later in a ceremony in Italy, and were together for seven years before Kim filed for divorce in 2021. The couple’s divorce was then finalized in 2022. Some reasons for the divorce coming about include Kanye’s behavior becoming more erratic, differences in lifestyle, and growing apart.

Regardless we wish both Kim and Kanye, as well as their children, all the best in their future paths.



