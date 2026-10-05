Kanye West Makes Rare Public Appearance With His Teen Daughter North West: See Their Bold Looks

North West has been in the spotlight since she was a baby. As the daughter of reality TV star turned actress Kim Kardashian and musician and fashion icon Kanye West, intense interest in North’s life was inevitable, but in recent years she has really leaned into the spotlight. She already has 2.6 million followers on Instagram alone.

North West Makes Fashion Statement

Getty Kanye West, his wife Bianca Censori and daughter North West attend ComplexCon 2026 event

On Sunday, October 4, North made a rare public appearance with her father, legally known as Ye, and his new wife Bianca Censori. The trio attended ComplexCon 2026 10-Year Anniversary Festival at the Los Angeles Convention Center, and North’s statement style was hard to miss. Her hair was bright blue, and she wore an oversized black T-shirt, a black leather skirt, and fluffy boots. The “Heartless” rapper wore an all-leather look consisting of leather pants, a leather jacket, and combat boots, while Censori wore a belted leather dress.

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Getty Kanye West, Bianca Censori and North West

North is already celebrated for her unique style, and in a 2024 chat with her mom for Interview magazine, she said that Ye inspires her looks. “I like streetwear and the ’90s. Tyler, the Creator; my dad; me!” she said in response to a question about her favorite style. She also revealed that she was going to launch her own clothing line, called North West.

North was asked if she likes being on camera, to which she replied, “I like taking pictures of myself, but I don’t like when paparazzi do. When I just woke up, and there’s so much paparazzi, I’m like, ‘Yo, I’m going to sue you.’ If I’m ready, if I’m not tired, if my outfit’s good, I’m like, ‘Okay, I could take a picture.’”

Kanye West & Kim Kardashian on Navigating the Spotlight With Kids

Getty Kim Kardashian and baby North West

In an interview with the Sunday Times, Kardashian, who shares four children with West, shared her concerns about the public interest in their kids. “I do worry about it. Each kid does what they’re comfortable with,” she said. “North loves it a little bit more than the rest. I hold her back. All she wants to do is forward-facing projects.” In addition to North, who is just 13, they have sons Saint and Psalm, and daughter Chicago.

In a 2022 interview with “Good Morning America,” West spoke about co-parenting with Kardashian. “I’m their dad. It has to be co-parenting. It’s not up to only the woman. Like, men have a choice also. Men’s voices matter,” he said. He also said he wanted a say in what his children do and to be a part of the decision-making process. “As a dad and as a Christian. And I have a right to have a voice on what my kids are wearing, what they’re watching, what they’re eating,” he said. “I have a platform where I get to say what so many dads can’t say out loud.”