When the stars showed up at the 17th Annual Governors Awards on Sunday, Nov. 15, they weren’t only there to mingle with other Hollywood types. They were also there to show off some buzzworthy style choices. For instance, some famous figures showed up in the super chic peekaboo bra trend.

“When bra tops became the leading red carpet trend at the 2026 MTV VMAs, no one batted an eye. The award show is known for being the most daring for a reason,” according to Marie Claire. “Fast forward to the 2026 Governors Awards, however, and fashion fans could’ve never predicted the part that bras would play on the red carpet. Despite being the first official fête on the road to the Oscars (and sharing the same elevated dress code as the Academy Awards), some A-listers risked it all in peekaboo bras.”

Tessa Thompson’s Bra Straps Were Part of Her Bold Look

Getty Tessa Thompson attends the 17th Annual Governors Awards at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood in Hollywood, California, on November 15, 2026.

There’s no doubt that Tessa Thompson’s sheer dress with a belly-baring cut-out helped her stand out on the Governors Awards red carpet. The distinctive design, eye-catching patterns and bold embellishments were all responsible for the overall impact of the piece. Of course, we can’t overlook the fact that her bra straps could be seen, seemingly purposefully poking out on either shoulder.

Comparted to other celebrities who showed up to the event in the same style, Thompson’s “take on the visible bra trend was more Academy Awards-appropriate,” Marie Claire noted. “Stylist Karla Welch went with a semi-sheer gown from Schiaparelli’s Fall 2026 Couture collection,” and despite the fact that “the look didn’t include conventional cups, camisole-style straps appeared from underneath the spotted bodice—as if there were an unlined bra underneath.”

Charlize Theron Opted for a Red Leather Bralette

Getty Charlize Theron attends the 17th Annual Governors Awards at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood in Hollywood, California, on November 15, 2026.

Definitely wearing one of the most noteworthy looks of the night, Charlize Theron opted to slip on a Tom Ford dress that was simply radiant thanks to the vibrant red shade, not to mention the fact that it was somewhat daring due to the leather bralette that was a key aspect of the gown’s design.

“The actor’s stylist, Leslie Fremar, sourced the Spring 2027 runway for the cherry red co-ord, originally modeled by Alex Consani,” Marie Claire noted. “The bold leather bralette was laid bare beneath an identical column gown, which featured a striking, navel-sweeping neckline. The dress’s relaxed straps looked seconds away from falling, an effortless detail that added to the flirty feel of the boudoir-inspired look.”

Monica Barbaro’s Gown Boasted a Lacy Black Bralette

Getty Monica Barbaro attends the 17th Governors Awards at Dolby Theatre on November 15, 2026, in Hollywood, California.

While Theron’s ensemble made have sparked the most headlines following the 17th Annual Governors Awards, she wasn’t the only one to attend the industry event while wearing a bralette-boasting gown.

Monica Barbaro was seen in a custom black Valentino dress that also featured an open front and a bra peeking out from underneath. But instead of leather, Barbaro’s intimate item was lace with rhinestones. The dress also included a sleek scooped neck that was subtly layered, extra lengths of fabric that flowed down her back and an extremely high slit that left her leg exposed while also showing off a small lacy detail.

Thanks to the “custom Italian couture masterpiece,” The Fashion Spot noted that “Barbaro effortlessly proves that plunging necklines, delicate lace trims, and leg-baring silhouettes create an unforgettable awards-season fashion moment.”