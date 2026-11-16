Gorgeous Charlize Theron, 51, Is a Vision in Sultry Red Bralette at the Governor’s Awards [PHOTOS]

Academy Award-winning South African-American actress Charlize Theron rarely puts a foot wrong when it comes to her fashion and style exploits.

The gorgeous star, 51 — who won her Best Actress Oscar for 2003’s “Monster” and has been nominated on two other occasions (for 2005’s “North Country” and 2019’s “Bombshell”) — always looks absolutely flawless when she steps out at red carpet events.

That was undoubtedly the case when she appeared at the 17th Annual Governors Awards at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood in Hollywood, California on Sunday, November 15.

Getty Charlize Theron at the 17th Governors Awards.

Theron was an absolute vision at the event, at which Glenn Close, Floyd Norman and Ridley Scott received Academy Honorary Awards, and Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler received Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Awards.

Beautiful Theron took to social media to show off her look to her fans.

Theron Looked Incredible at the 17th Governors Awards

Charlize Theron shared her look at the 17th Governors Awards with the 8.3 million followers on her Instagram account.

Her post includes a carousel of six photographs of herself in the outfit she wore for the occasion. It was a stunning, vibrant, red floor-length Tom Ford gown with a bold bralette-style bustier detail, a plunging neckline, and structured cut-outs. Needless to say she looked absolutely incredible.

The caption on Theron’s post reads, “Loving you is red 🥀 @tomford @h.a.”

She also tagged Ford, her stylist, her makeup artist, her jeweler, and other individuals involved in creating her look and the photos she uploaded.

Of course, Theron’s fans and followers made a speedy beeline for the comments section of her post to share their thoughts about her photos.

Theron’s Fans & Followers Agree She Looked Stunning

Getty Charlize Theron at the 17th Governors Awards.

The comments section of Charlize Theron’s post showing off her look at the 17th Governors Awards is teeming with complimentary messages from her fans and followers. Everyone thinks she looked stunning at the event.

Anita Ko, who provided Theron’s jewelry for the occasion, commented, “INSANE how stunning!”

One of Theron’s followers wrote, “Among everything life brings, you are my one beautiful exception. ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Another particularly besotted follower proclaimed, “Queen 👑 You’re like a desert rose, appearing like an oasis when you’re least expected. That’s why I fell madly in love with you. 💚🌹 💚 🙏👑@charlizeafrica.”

“Absolutely Stunning 🔥🔥🔥,” said somebody else.

“Lovely red outfit, looking elegant, nice, have a great day💪💃,” posted one very polite individual.

Someone else noted, “Amazing—a new “Lady in Red”🔥.”

“What a beauty can’t take the eyes from u ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” admitted a big fan of Theron.

Last but not least, one Instagram user commented, “A dress fit for a goddess and Charlize is a goddess😍🔥❤️👏.”

Model and actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley was among those who dropped a like on Theron’s post.

If you’re excited to see Theron back on the screen, you’ve got a lot to look forward to. She will appear in four confirmed upcoming movies. They are the thriller film” Tyrant,” the action flick “Two for the Money,” the family comedy offering “Dance Parents,” and the action-adventure sequel “Atomic Blonde 2.”

As of the time of writing, none of them have yet been given confirmed release dates. Nevertheless, we thoroughly look forward to them all.

Charlize Theron’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.