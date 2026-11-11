Simon Pegg Wears Awesome Two-Tone Suit for ‘The Rings of Power’ Season 3 Premiere [PHOTOS]

Much-loved English actor, comedian, screenwriter, and producer Simon Pegg wore an absolutely awesome two-tone suit to the world premiere of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” season 3 in London on Tuesday, November 10.

Pegg, 56, is joining Amazon Prime Video’s hugely popular fantasy television series, which is based on J. R. R. Tolkien’s history of the fictional Middle-earth, to voice the seemingly unlikely character of the Balrog.

Per IMDb, the show’s premise is as follows: “Epic drama set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s ‘The Hobbit’ and ‘The Lord of the Rings’ follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth.”

The “Shaun of the Dead,” “Hot Fuzz,” and “Mission: Impossible” star took to social media to share his incredible look at the event with his fans.

Simon Pegg’s Two-Tone Gradient Suit Was a Striking Black & Red

Simon Pegg shared his look at the world premiere of season 3 of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” with the 1.8 million followers on his Instagram account.

His post includes a carousel of five photographs from the event. In four of the snaps, he is wearing an eye-catching black and red gradient dot-patterned suit designed by Joshua Kane. In one of the photos, he is joined by Kane. The one in which Pegg doesn’t feature at all is a shot of the screen on which the premiere played. It shows an image of the Balrog character Pegg voices in the show. His amazing suit is clearly a tribute to the fiery character.

Pegg’s lengthy caption on his post reads, “Had a blast at @theringsofpowerprime world premiere last night. Teamed up with my fav designer, @joshuakanebespoke for the Balrog adjacent threads, @christianlouboutin for my shoes and @stephenwebsterjewellery for the jewellery. Thanks as always to my girls, @arabellaboycestylist and @tarahmakeup for making me look spiffy. The first two episodes of Rings of Power are out today on @primevideo. Stay tuned for later in the series to hear what the Balrog’s voice sounds like. Hint, he sounds like me but much deeper, like I smoked 1000 tabs a day and lived in a cave. Grrrrrrrrr.”

Arthur Brown’s iconic 1968 psychedelic rock track “Fire” appropriately plays over the post.

Pegg’s fans and followers adore his suit and flocked to the comments section of his post to tell him as much.

Pegg’s Fans & Followers Think His Suit Is ‘Absolutely Perfect’

Getty Simon Pegg at “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” premiere.

The comments section of Simon Pegg’s post is full of messages from his fans and followers. Everyone absolutely loves his awesome two-tone suit.

One of Pegg’s followers wrote, “Absolutely perfect!!👌🏼”

Another follower commented, “Love the suit! 🔥”

Someone else posted, “That suit is CLEAN!!! 🔥👏”

“That’s an amazing suit mate,” said somebody else.

“That’s awesome glad you had a great time! You look good! 🙂 and ouu that is awesome I just started ring of power as I just seen it was out haha soo happy,” proclaimed one individual.

Finally, one Instagram user commented, “That suit is……FIRE!!!!”

As well as “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” (which hits Amazon today), Pegg has a number of other confirmed projects coming up. This year, he will star in miniseries “Hunting Alice Bell.” Next year, he will reprise his voice role as Buck Wild “Ice Age: Boiling Point.” Beyond that, he will appear in the likes of another as-yet-untitled “Star Trek” instalment, the mystery movie “Dr. Mason Miller,” and the drama film “Angels in the Asylum.”

We thoroughly look forward to watching them all.

Simon Pegg’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.