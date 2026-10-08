Much-Loved Simon Pegg Reveals Recent Health Diagnosis — ‘It’s Just Who I Am’

The much-loved British actor, comedian, and screenwriter Simon Pegg has revealed he’s recently been diagnosed with a neurodevelopmental disorder.

The “Shaun of the Dead,” “Mission Impossible,” and “Star Trek” star has received a diagnosis of ADHD, which is otherwise known as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Pegg, 56, was speaking on the “I’m ADHD! No You’re Not” podcast on the Thursday, October 8 episode when he revealed the diagnosis. BAFTA award winning comedy actor Paul Whitehouse and his wife, “ADH’Der” Dr. Mine Conkbayir MBE, host the show.

Simon Pegg Says His ADHD Diagnosis Confirmed a Few Things for Him

In his chat with Paul Whitehouse and Dr. Mine Conkbayir MBE on the “I’m ADHD! No You’re Not” podcast, Simon Pegg confirmed his recent diagnosis and admitted it “confirmed a lot of stuff that I’d been wrestling with.”

The star said he actively pursued the diagnosis because he “just wanted to know” if his symptoms were because of the common neurodevelopmental disorder.

Pegg says, “there was a lot of build-up and suspicion, and it just took a while actually to get there.”

Pegg Also Spoke About Mental Health

Getty Simon Pegg.

He also took the opportunity to speak about his mental health on the show. He explained that he had endured clinical depression and many struggles to control his drinking, which he admits he initially (and incorrectly) believed had “caused” his diagnosis with ADHD.

“I felt like it was something that had come on in later life because I wasn’t a naughty child. I’ve had bouts of depression in my adult life since 18 and I thought maybe it had come on with that. Maybe over the years with therapy and medication — whatever — I’ve been treating the symptoms and not the cause of why I feel that way,” he added.

He went on, saying, “I did feel different in a way I might not be able to put my finger on. Maybe everybody feels that way. I just assumed ADHD kids were kind of chaotic and difficult and didn’t pay attention in school. But there were other things that I did do as a kid – fidget or whatever – that made me think, ‘Oh no, maybe I’ve had this longer than I thought’.”

Pegg now accepts, “It’s just who I am, and it’s just things that I do.”

Parts of the star’s chat with the podcast have been shared on Instagram, on both his own account and the show’s account. It has received an incredibly positive reaction from Instagram users.

Fans Praise Pegg’s ‘Inspiring Conversation’

Getty Simon Pegg.

The comments section of the Instagram post about Simon Pegg’s chat on the “I’m ADHD! No You’re Not” podcast is full of positive responses to it.

One Instagram user commented, “Such an inspiring conversation 👍.”

Another user wrote, “It is remarkable how Simon manages to create such a largely positive atmosphere, despite grappling with the very same issues. I can find no words other than those of deep respect for everything he says and the way he faces his own situation.”

Somebody else said, “Ah love these two – I believe we have to thank ADHD for the brilliant comedy these two boys have provided us over the years. Love all of Paul’s sketch shows. And if Simon’s ADHD helped him do what he needed to do in Spaced and the Cornetto Trilogy, no wonder I enjoy watching them over and over again – bravo! 👏🏻”

Last but not least, someone else posted, “This is literally the least surprising thing I’ve ever heard because a) isn’t Nick Frost already diagnosed and we all know ND folk school together, b) I’m late diagnosed ADHD, Spaced is still my favourite TV show of all time and Shaun of the Dead is my favourite movie. Officially, welcome to the bouncy brain club, Simon!”

Pegg in 2026

Pegg has enjoyed a busy 2026. He voiced the Balrog in “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” and his other small screen credits have included the miniseries “Rosanjin’s Stove” and thriller series “The Undeclared War.” His only big screen credit came in Jamie Adams’ drama movie “Only What We Carry.”

He also has a number of upcoming credits. He will star in miniseries “Hunting Alice Bell” and reprise his voice role as Buck Wild in 2027’s “Ice Age: Boiling Point.” Moreover, he will appear in another as-yet-untitled “Star Trek” instalment, the mystery film “Dr. Mason Miller,” and the drama movie “Angels in the Asylum.”

We’re excited to see them all.

Simon Pegg’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.