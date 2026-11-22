Nicole Richie and Joel Madden are parents to two children: Harlow Winter Kate, born in January 2008, and their son, Sparrow, born in September 2009. In 2026, Richie’s daughter revealed that she goes by the name Kate, and she appears to be embracing life in the spotlight more. This week, Richie also gave a rare interview about Kate that gave a glimpse into her life.

Nicole Richie Gives Rare Glimpse Into Daughter Kate Madden’s Life

In an interview with People, published on November 19, Richie spoke about how talented Kate is at makeup and how she regularly does hers. “I would say that she has surpassed me,” Richie said of Kate’s talents. “She’s so good. I actually am not very good at doing my own makeup. She is a whole different animal. She grew up watching YouTube tutorials, and she’s so well-versed in makeup and contour and highlighting and just all the things.”

Richie added, “So if I ever need my makeup done at home, I’m going to her. It’s not, it’s not me doing it … She kills a cat-eye.”

Kate has long been skilled at makeup, and when she was just 10 years old, Richie praised her. “She’s a different beast than me,” Richie told People in a 2018 interview. “She should have this campaign; She is like a glitter, a liner, a liquid liner, a blush, a lipstick, a YouTube tutorial video. She is in it.”

Kate Embraces Modeling

On November 20, WWD reported that Kate signed a modeling contract with The Lions Management. “I’ve always dreamed of modeling, so getting to start this next chapter with The Lions is incredibly exciting,” Kate said in a statement. “Fashion has always been a way for me to express myself, and I can’t wait to explore that in a whole new way. I’m looking forward to learning, growing, meeting new people and seeing where this journey takes me.”

The news comes shortly after Kate celebrated her inclusion in Balenciaga’s campaign for the 25th anniversary of the Le City Bag. “I love the community that has grown around Le City. Being part of this campaign in Los Angeles, alongside such incredible talents, feels like joining a very cool family,” Kate said about the campaign, People reports.

Balenciaga shared photos from their campaign online, which fans flooded with praise for Kate, including her mom and dad. Joel responded with three yellow heart emojis, and Richie wrote, “Yes queen,” with a yellow heart emoji.

Kate’s decision to embrace the spotlight comes as a surprise to many because she was a quiet, reserved child whose parents mostly kept her out of the public eye. In an interview when Kate was younger, Richie revealed that she doesn’t always like to accompany the family when her father went on tour.

Joel has been a member of the band Good Charlotte, which he founded with his brother, Benji Madden, in the mid-90s. “Sometimes my daughter doesn’t even come,” Richie previously said, People reports. “She’s a little more reserved. She’ll hang out on the bus and do art. The bus is awesome.”