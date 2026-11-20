The gorgeous Sydney Sweeney is at again! The actress is becoming known for starring in provocative advertising campaigns, which has led to some harsh criticism.

However, Sweeney has bravely defied the naysayers — such as when she got completely naked in a campaign for sports brand Novig. Her latest campaign may be the sexiest one yet.

“Euphoria” and “The Housemaid” star Sweeney, 29, is the founder of lingerie brand Syrn (stylized as SYRN) and often stars in the company’s promotional material.

In the latest one, which the brand is calling the Seductress Holiday shoot, Sweeney looks absolutely sensational.

The brand has shared the latest campaign starring its founder on social media.

Sydney Sweeney Wears a Bra & Bikini Set in Latest Syrn Campaign Video

The Syrn brand shared some footage of Sydney Sweeney’s latest campaign with the 563,000 followers on its Instagram account.

It included a 5-second clip of Sweeney on the set of the campaign’s photoshoot. She is wearing the brand’s white Starlet Halter Bra and the Hint Bikini on a snowy set. Suffice it to say that she looks spectacular.

The caption on the post reads, “Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow! Syd on set of our Seductress Holiday shoot ❄️.”

Scott Dugdale’s instrumental Christmas track “Holiday Bells” plays over the post.

Syrn’s followers and fans of Sweeney loved the campaign and commented as much in their droves.

One person commented, “how beautiful she is 🤍.”

Another individual wrote, “This woman was built for lingerie. My God. 🔥🔥”

“You might catch a cold, Syd. Jokes aside, this collection is absolutely magnificent,” said somebody else.

Finally, one Instagram user posted, “Haters will say it’s AI, but we all know there ain’t no thang like Sydney 😂.”

This wasn’t the only post Syrn made about this particular campaign.

Syrn Also Posted Some Pictures From the Shoot

A day earlier, Syrn posted two photographs from the same shoot that the above-mentioned video clip was taken from.

In both snaps, Sydney Sweeney is wearing the same set from the video. She is laying on a silky red blanket on the snowy set, looking fantastic and posing seductively.

The caption on that post begins, “The first flurry of Seductress season 🤍.”

It concludes, “Syd wears the Starlet Halter Bra and The Hint Bikini in Pillow Fight.”

Like the video post, the comments section of this one is teeming with complimentary messages from Sweeney’s fans and Syrn’s followers.

One of them said, “She did It again, I can’t believe It! 😂😂🔥🔥”

Someone else proclaimed, “tis the season, always gorgeous ❤️.”

“This Is so stunning! Angel 🤍❄️❄️,” wrote another Instagram user.

Last but not least, one fan wrote, “Start making an appointment with the cardiologist. Because if this is just a preview, I don’t even want to imagine what’s coming next!😮🔥”

If you’re looking forward to seeing more of Sydney Sweeney, the star has several future projects lined up. That includes three movies in 2027 alone. They are the thriller sequel “The Housemaid’s Secret,” the military sci-fi action space opera film “Gundam,” and the tragicomedy “Custom of the Country.”

We’re excited to watch them all.

Sydney Sweeney’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.