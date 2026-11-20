Beloved director Rob Reiner and wife Michele Reiner’s home — where their daughter, Romy Reiner was living — was sold months after their tragic deaths.

The home, which is located across the street from the home where her parents were murdered, sold for $10.3 million.

Reiner Home Sale

TMZ reported on Wednesday, November 18, that the Brentwood, California, home was quietly in February.

According to the outlet, the home was sold off market to a doctor from Beverly Hills for just over $10 million.

The 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom home is a farmhouse style and features a tennis court. The property was owned by the Reiners for more than three decades. However, attorney Paul Kanin of the Ramjan Trust, the Reiner family trust administrator, was listed as the seller, the outlet reported. Kanin is also listed as the trustee of the property in Malibu where Romy and her brother Jake were living after their parents’ murders.

The recently sold home is not the same house where the Reiners were found dead, however.

The home that became a crime scene in December had a storied history after being built by Henry Fonda and later sold to Norman Lear. Rob fell in love with the house after being invited by Lear while working together on “All in the Family.”

“I would go over there and I used to say, ‘Boy, if ever I get money, if ever I have some money to buy a house, this is the kind of house that I would like,'” he said during a February 2015 appearance on PBS.

Rob and Michele’s Passing

The “A Few Good Men” director and his wife were found deceased inside their Los Angeles home on December 14, 2025. It was later reported that both Rob and Michele suffered wounds consistent with a knife attack.

Rob was reportedly involved in a verbal altercation with his son Nick Reiner the night prior at a holiday party hosted by Conan O’Brien. Nick was found near downtown Los Angeles hours after his parents’ bodies were discovered.

Nick — who had a history of substance abuse issues — was arrested in connection with their murder and later charged with two counts of first-degree murder. In August, special circumstance allegations were added, including multiple murders and murder by means of lying in wait.

Nick has pleaded not guilty, but is currently being held behind bars as he faces a maximum sentence of life in state prison without the possibility of parole.

Jake and Romy Today

The siblings made a rare appearance nearly 11 months after losing their parents. Jake and Romy attended a tribute to their late parents at the Children’s Institute’s annual Cape & Gown Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills on Sunday, November 8.

They presented the inaugural Michele & Rob Reiner Champion for Change Award.

“I love the name for this award: Champion for Change,” Jake said while presenting. “That’s what our parents stood for…The work my parents did for children started at home, creating a loving environment for us from the moment I was born and long after Romy was born.”