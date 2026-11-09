Jake And Romy Reiner Honor Their Parents In Rare Joint Appearance Nearly A Year After Tragedy

Jake and Romy Reiner stepped forward together for an emotional tribute to their late parents, Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner, nearly a year after the couple’s deaths.

The siblings attended Children’s Institute’s annual Cape & Gown Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills on Sunday, November 8, where they jointly presented the inaugural Michele & Rob Reiner Champion for Change Award.

Jamie Lee Curtis received the honor as the evening celebrated the late couple’s longstanding commitment to children and families. Jake and Romy Reiner’s tribute offered another glimpse at how the siblings are carrying forward their parents’ legacy following the family tragedy that changed their lives in December 2025.

Jake And Romy Reiner Honor Their Parents Together

Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 08: (L-R) Jake Reiner and Romy Reiner speak onstage during the 8th Annual Cape & Gown Gala at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on November 08, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Children’s Institute)

Rob and Michelle Reiner’s eldest son, Jake, 35, and Romy, 28, took the stage together to introduce an award created in their parents’ names. The honor was established in partnership with their aunt, Children’s Institute President and CEO Martine Singer, to recognize people who embody Rob and Michele’s commitment to creating positive change.

Jake reflected on what the award represented to him and his sister. “I love the name for this award: Champion for Change,” he said. “That’s what our parents stood for.” He added that his parents were never satisfied with the status quo and always pushed for change.

“The work my parents did for children started at home, creating a loving environment for us from the moment I was born and long after Romy was born,” Jake said, according to Children’s Institute. The evening raised a record $4 million for the organization and brought together more than 600 guests.

Romy Reiner Shares Emotional Words For Jamie Lee Curtis

Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 08: (L-R) Jake Reiner, Romy Reiner and Jamie Lee Curtis speak onstage during the 8th Annual Cape & Gown Gala at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on November 08, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Children’s Institute)

Romy used the occasion to speak about what Jamie Lee Curtis has meant to the family during an extraordinarily difficult period. Curtis was a longtime friend of Rob and Michele and has remained close to Jake and Romy following their deaths.

“Her love and generosity during this time have meant more to me than she’ll ever know,” Romy said. She described Curtis as someone who believes in the good in people and is willing to do everything in her power to make difficult situations better.

Romy added that she could not think of anyone more deserving of becoming the first recipient of the award bearing her parents’ names. Curtis, in turn, honored the couple’s passion and activism.

“Rob and Michele lived so fiercely, so loudly,” she said. “They were undeniable.” EntertainmentNow previously reported that Curtis and husband Christopher Guest publicly mourned Rob and Michele after their deaths, saying their focus was on supporting the couple’s children and family.

Rob And Michele Reiner Left A Lasting Legacy

Getty US actor and director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Reiner attend the 46th Kennedy Center Honors gala at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, DC, on December 3, 2023. (Photo by Kent NISHIMURA / AFP) (Photo by KENT NISHIMURA/AFP via Getty Images)

Rob and Michele were longtime supporters of Children’s Institute, which provides early childhood education, mental health services and family support to approximately 30,000 children and families across Los Angeles County each year.

Their advocacy extended well beyond the organization. According to Children’s Institute, the couple helped champion efforts that led to the creation of First 5 California, generating billions of dollars in funding for early childhood programs. They were also involved in the federal court challenge to California’s former ban on same-sex marriage.

The gala featured a performance by John Mayer, who sang “The Heart of Life” and “Gravity.” Mayer also had a connection to Rob through the filmmaker’s 2007 movie “The Bucket List,” which featured his song “Say.”

The track later won the 2009 Grammy Award for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance. Chelsea Handler also appeared during the evening, while filmmaker Barry Sonnenfeld served as host.

The Siblings Continue To Navigate Life Without Their Parents

Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 08: (L-R) Romy Reiner and Jake Reiner speak onstage during the 8th Annual Cape & Gown Gala at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on November 08, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Children’s Institute)

The gala comes nearly a year after Rob and Michele were found dead at their Brentwood home on December 14, 2025. Their son Nick Reiner was later arrested and charged in connection with their deaths.

He has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder and remains in custody without bail. Prosecutors announced in September that they would not seek the death penalty, though he could face life without parole if convicted. EntertainmentNow has previously covered Nick’s court proceedings.

Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 02: Romy Reiner and Jake Reiner, children of late actor Rob Reiner, hug after throwing the ceremonial first pitch before the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox at Dodger Stadium on August 02, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Jake has described losing his parents and dealing with his brother’s arrest as a “living nightmare.” He and Romy have largely remained outside the spotlight since the tragedy, although they appeared together at Dodger Stadium in August to throw ceremonial first pitches in honor of their parents.

The latest Jake and Romy Reiner’s tribute carried a different significance. Rather than centering the circumstances surrounding their parents’ deaths, the siblings used the evening to highlight the causes Rob and Michele championed during their lives.

With the first anniversary of the tragedy approaching, their appearance showed how those causes remain central to the way Jake and Romy are honoring their parents.