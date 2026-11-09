Amanda Seyfried Shares Unexpected Photo With Estranged Husband After Split

Amanda Seyfried is offering a surprisingly warm glimpse into her relationship with estranged husband Thomas Sadoski less than two months after announcing their separation. The “Mamma Mia!” actress shared a black-and-white photo of herself hugging and smiling with Sadoski on Instagram Stories on Sunday, November 8.

The affectionate image came immediately after Seyfried reposted a message arguing that divorce does not always need to be dramatic. Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski’s split update appears consistent with the pair’s insistence that their separation has not erased the bond they share.

Seyfried and Sadoski announced in September that they had separated after nine years of marriage, telling fans that the decision had proven to be the right one for their family.

Amanda Seyfried Shares A Photo With Thomas Sadoski After Their Split

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Seyfried, 40, gave followers a rare look at her current relationship with Sadoski, 50, by posting a photograph of the pair embracing and smiling together. According to Us Weekly, Seyfried tagged the “Newsroom” actor in the Instagram Story.

The image stood out because it came shortly after another post about changing the way divorce is viewed. Seyfried reposted a quote from relationship and divorce consultant Olivia Howell that argued one of the most “radical” things people can do is make divorce feel “boring,” normal and accessible rather than treating it as something shameful or extraordinary.

The message compared divorce with other major life transitions and suggested that removing confusion and stigma could make the process easier for people navigating it. Seyfried did not add a lengthy explanation of her own, but placing the quote beside an affectionate photo with Sadoski offered another glimpse at how the two are approaching their separation.

Their Split Has Been Surprisingly Amicable

Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 09: (L-R) Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski attend Tiffany & Co. Celebrate Amanda Seyfried’s Golden Globe Nomination for “The Testament of Ann Lee” at Chateau Marmont on January 09, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Searchlight)

The couple announced their separation on September 15 after nine years of marriage. In a joint statement, Seyfried and Sadoski said they had already been separated “for a while” and that the arrangement had proven to be the right move for their family.

“We’ve got each other forever — and it’s good,” they added. Seyfried also gave an early indication that there was little public hostility between them on the same day the breakup became public.

She posted a playful Instagram Story showing Sadoski with a reptile on his shoulder and referred to him as “#reptiledad.” People reported that the post appeared the same day their separation was announced.

The latest photo continues that tone. Rather than distancing herself publicly from her estranged husband, Seyfried has repeatedly suggested that the end of their marriage does not mean they have stopped caring about each other. That approach also reflects their focus on their two children, daughter Nina and son Thomas Jr.

Seyfried And Sadoski Are Focused On Their Family

Getty NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 01: Thomas Sadoski and Amanda Seyfried are seen attending premiere of ‘The Crowded Room’ at the Museum of Modern Art on June 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Seyfried and Sadoski married in March 2017 after reconnecting while working together on the film “The Last Word.” They had originally met in 2015 while starring opposite each other in the Off-Broadway play “The Way We Get By.”

At the time, both were in other relationships, and Seyfried later emphasized that Sadoski had never crossed a boundary while they were working together. Their friendship eventually turned romantic after they reunited for “The Last Word.” Us Weekly detailed that timeline following their September separation.

The couple eloped shortly before welcoming daughter Nina in 2017. Their son, Thomas Jr., followed in 2020. Seyfried has generally kept their children out of the spotlight and has spoken about creating a family life away from Hollywood.

EntertainmentNow previously reported that Seyfried has made staying close to her children a major priority when choosing work. Even before the split, she credited Sadoski with helping make her increasingly demanding career possible.

In January, Seyfried said her husband had “sacrificed a lot” for her as opportunities including “The Testament of Ann Lee” and “The Housemaid” kept her schedule particularly busy. Their separation has not changed their stated commitment to their children.

The Former Couple Is Rewriting What A Breakup Looks Like

Seyfried’s latest post does not suggest that she and Sadoski are reconciling. Neither has announced that the separation is ending, and the actress did not explicitly explain why she chose to share the affectionate photograph.

Still, the image fits the tone they have maintained publicly since confirming the breakup.

Their September statement emphasized family and permanence rather than bitterness, while Seyfried’s latest repost suggests she is comfortable with the idea that ending a marriage does not have to become a public battle.

For now, Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski’s split appears to be one they are navigating with affection still intact.