Former Child Star Pleads With Fans for Help Supporting His Family Ahead of Baby No. 6

Bug Hall is best known for playing Alfalfa Switzer in “The Little Rascals,” and later appeared in “Charmed,” “Cold Case,” and “CSI: Miami.” He retired from acting in 2020 to live away from the spotlight, where he and his wife, Jill Marie DeGroff, planned to raise their family in accordance with their Catholic faith. But the actor has fallen on hard times and made a public plea for support for their family ahead of the birth of their sixth child.

Bug Hall Asks Fans for Help

On Thursday, November 5, Hall, now 41, launched a GoFundMe fundraiser asking for help. It has been six years since he relocated with his family to a property in rural Arkansas. In his GoFundMe, he wrote, “It’s now six years since I self-canceled, and I have avoided doing one of these in all that time. I always said this was my choice, and so I didn’t want to offload the glorious burden of it unless there was no other choice. Well here we are.”

He continued, “We’ve made it onto the new land in record time, but I’m a few materials short of having things working right, and I’ve fallen a little behind on the few bills we have (phone, propane for the camper, and an unexpected electric hookup service fee). We’re all overjoyed to be where we are, and we’re even enjoying roughing it, but baby six is less than a month away, and I really need some help getting the last few things buttoned up beforehand.”

He shared that he wants to get everything finished before their new baby arrives, and acknowledged that many people are struggling financially right now. “Times are hard for everyone, and I’m no more deserving than anyone else, but I ask in your charity that you help where you can, whether monetarily, by sharing this, or by prayer and sacrifice for the Hall-Barnetts of the Holy Cross,” he wrote.

Bug Hall Discusses His Lifestyle

Getty Bug Hall attends the Indochino red carpet event in 2019

Hall asked for $ 2,000; at the time of publication, he had already received over $15,000. He has been backed by 191 people who have given what they can. Some have also left comments with their donation. “Congratulations with your sixth child and God bless you all!! Be praying for you all too,” a comment reads. “I will donate 100, and my Prayers in Priest and proud that you have open your family to life,” another person shared.

Hall spoke about his lifestyle and his family’s decision in an interview with the Daily Mail, published in January 2026. “My goal is to maintain a life as free of any need for an income as possible,” he said. “If there’s a financial need that comes up, I’ll go take some work or do an odd job, for cash to fulfill that need.”

Hall also revealed that they homeschool their children. He spoke about their decision to move away from Hollywood, saying, “I didn’t want to go work some job that was basically meaningless, making widgets to entertain people or distract people.” He no longer felt like his career and his traditional beliefs aligned.