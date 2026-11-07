Kurt Russell Witnessed a Historic UFO Encounter Years Before Discovering the Truth

Kurt Russell has surely seen a lot of amazing things over the course of his Hollywood career. However, none of that can perhaps compare to the fact that he witnessed one of the most famous UFO sightings in United States history. Granted, he didn’t know that until years later.

Kurt Saw the UFO With Goldie Hawn’s Son Oliver Hudson

Getty Oliver Hudson, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell

On March 13, 1997, Russell and Goldie Hawn’s son, Oliver Hudson, were flying in the area of Phoenix, Arizona, when they saw something in the sky.

“I saw six lights over the airport…in a ‘V’ shape,” Russell recalled during a 2017 interview with the BBC (via Vice). “I was coming in, we’re about a half a mile out, and Oliver said, ‘Pa, what are those lights?’”

“Then I kind of came out of my reverie and I said, ‘I don’t know what they are,’” he admitted. “[Oliver] said, ‘Are we okay here?’ And I said, ‘Yeah, I’m gonna call in,’ and I reported it.”

Although Russell forgot about the incident, years later, he was watching TV with Hawn when a show brought up what had come to be known as the Phoenix Lights, “which has since gone down in history as the most-witnessed UFO sighting ever,” Vice explains. The unusual event took place between 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., and resulted in “thousands of other people claim[ing] to have observed a similar phenomenon”

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During a chat on “The Jonathan Ross Show” back in March, Russell noted that after seeing the show and realizing it was referring to the lights he and Hudson had spotted, he reached out to his stepson, saying, “I call Oliver, and I said, ‘Hey, Oliver, remember the time we landed in Sky Harbor and we saw those lights?’ And he went, ‘Oh yeah. Yeah.’ I said, ‘Have you ever thought of that between now and then?’ And he said, ‘No.’”

So what did Russell and Hudson really see? Was it an alien vessel? An encounter from another dimension? A freaky phenomenon? Nope. Vice points out that “the Air National Guard attributed the light show to high-intensity flares dropped by military jets.”

Other Celebrities Who Claim They’ve Seen UFOs

Getty Demi Lovato

Russell is far from the only celebrity to have opened up about potential encounters with UFOs and aliens.

Demi Lovato once shared photos of what she thought could be a UFO that she saw while spending time at Joshua Tree with Ufologist, Dr. Steven Greer, according to BuzzFeed. Kesha reportedly spotted possible alien aircraft at the same location.

In fact, Kesha says that looking for UFOs is a pastime that she picked up from Lovato after the latter appeared on her “Kesha and the Creepies” podcast. She told Entertainment Tonight in January 2021, “I loved the conversation we had because… there were a couple books she mentioned and an app she mentioned that I immediately downloaded. … [I told my family,] ‘All I want for Christmas is for us all to meditate and try to channel extraterrestrials.’ And they’re like, ‘OK.'”

“I’m like trying to get all my friends and family into meditating the aliens to us,” she continued. “It’s my new hobby because of Demi Lovato.”

Getty Russell Crowe

Russell Crowe also believes he caught a UFO on camera while in Woolloomooloo, Australia, and Aaron Rodgers said he thinks he witnessed fighter jets chasing a UFO in New Jersey, while Miley Cyrus once told the story of her and a friend being followed by a strange craft in California.

Post Malone has said he’s spotted multiple possible flying saucers, and Alicia Keys told BuzzFeed “that she believes everyone has seen a UFO at one point or another.”

Quite a few other famous figures have witnessed unexplainable things or had close encounters, including Nick Jonas, Kacey Musgraves, Fran Drescher, January Jones, Shaquille O’Neal and Lupe Fiasco, as well as both Kendall Jenner and Khloé Kardashian.

Getty Tom DeLonge performing with Blink-182 while wearing a ‘To the Stars’ shirt on March 22, 2024, in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Blink-182 guitarist Tom DeLonge is famous not only for his music, but also for the fact that he’s “a full-blown UFO researcher,” as BuzzFeed mentions. DeLonge, “aka a real-life Fox Mulder,” even “co-founded a company called To the Stars Academy of Arts & Sciences, which aims to collect UFO data and develop new technology related to their findings.”