Zack Snyder Says Late Daughter Is Still ‘Part Of Everything I Do’

Zack Snyder is remembering his late daughter Autumn with a deeply personal message nine years after her death. The “Justice League” filmmaker shared an emotional tribute reflecting on the lasting impact of losing his daughter and how she continues to influence his life and work years later.

The 60-year-old said that while time has passed, neither his love for Autumn nor the memories they shared have faded. Zack Snyder’s latest tribute to daughter Autumn also comes as the director and his family prepare to honor her through a cause that has become deeply personal to them.

Zack Snyder Remembers Daughter Autumn Nine Years Later

Snyder shared his tribute on Wednesday, November 4, alongside a photograph of Autumn posing with Henry Cavill while the actor was dressed as Superman. “A father’s love for his daughter never ends, even when her time here does,” Snyder wrote.

The director acknowledged that losing a child leaves a pain that does not simply disappear with time. “There are no words to describe the heartbreak of losing a child or the emptiness that lasts a lifetime,” he continued. “The years may pass, but the love, the memories, and the longing to have her here with us never fade.” Autumn died by suicide in 2017 at age 20.

Snyder ended his tribute by describing her as “our heroic archer” and explaining just how present she remains in his life. “Autumn will always be my daughter, our heroic archer,” he wrote. “She will always be loved and always be a part of everything I do.”

Autumn’s Death Changed Snyder’s ‘Justice League’ Journey

Autumn’s death came while Snyder was working on one of the biggest projects of his career. At the time, he was directing “Justice League,” the DC superhero film starring Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller and Ray Fisher.

Snyder initially attempted to continue working after his daughter’s death. However, he eventually realized that he needed to step away from the production to spend time with his family.

In a 2017 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Snyder explained that he had initially viewed returning to work as a way to cope with what had happened. He ultimately reconsidered.

“I’ve decided to take a step back from the movie to be with my family, be with my kids, who really need me,” Snyder said at the time, according to People. Joss Whedon later took over post-production and additional filming before the theatrical version of “Justice League” was released in November 2017.

Years earlier, EntertainmentNow covered the original “Justice League” rollout, when Snyder was still overseeing the ambitious DC team-up. His relationship with the film would eventually become inseparable from what his family had endured.

‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ Became A Tribute To Autumn

Years after leaving the original production, Snyder was given the opportunity to complete his own version of the movie. “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” was released in 2021 following a lengthy fan campaign calling for his original vision to be restored.

But for Snyder, finishing the movie carried a much more personal meaning. The four-hour film concludes with the simple dedication, “For Autumn.” It also features Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah,” which Snyder has said was Autumn’s favorite song.

The version used in the film was performed by singer Allison Crowe, a friend of the Snyder family who had also performed the song at Autumn’s funeral. Snyder later explained that Autumn’s death had become inseparable from his experience finishing the project.

“Without her, this absolutely would not have happened,” he previously said of completing his version of “Justice League.” He described her death as a “lightning strike in the center of this whole saga,” adding that it had informed much of what he and his family had done afterward.

For a movie that had already become intensely personal following his departure, its eventual completion offered Snyder another way to honor his daughter.

Snyder And His Family Continue Supporting Suicide Prevention

Getty MADRID, SPAIN – JUNE 17: (L-R) Director Zack Snyder and his wife producer Deborah Snyder attend the ‘Man of Steel’ (El Hombre de Acero) premiere at the Capitol cinema on June 17, 2013 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/WireImage)

Snyder’s latest tribute is also connected to his family’s ongoing work supporting suicide prevention. The director revealed that he and his family are preparing to participate in the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention‘s Out of the Darkness walk in Pasadena, California, on Saturday, November 7.

They will participate as Team Ironwill, a name the family has previously used in honor of Autumn. Snyder encouraged followers to donate to the organization while sharing his remembrance of his daughter. The annual walks are designed to raise awareness and funds for suicide prevention, mental health education and support for people affected by suicide.

For Snyder, that mission has remained closely connected to his family’s experience. He has spoken openly over the years about Autumn’s death and has repeatedly used his platform to support organizations working in suicide prevention and mental health awareness.

Autumn’s Memory Remains Part Of Snyder’s Work

Snyder has continued directing major projects in the years since “Justice League,” including “Army of the Dead” and the “Rebel Moon” films. But his comments over the years suggest that Autumn’s influence has never been limited to one movie or one dedication.

When Snyder previously discussed completing his version of “Justice League,” he explained that filmmaking became one way for him to process an experience for which there was no simple resolution.

He compared finishing the film to an artist turning to their craft while trying to navigate grief. That connection remains apparent nine years later. Snyder’s latest message did not attempt to suggest that time had erased the loss. Instead, he emphasized the opposite: that the memories, longing and love remain with him.

And despite all the films, characters and cinematic worlds Snyder has created throughout his career, his tribute made clear that Autumn’s presence remains bigger than any single project. Nine years after her death, Snyder says his daughter is still part of everything he does.