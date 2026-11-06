Gorgeous Lindsay Lohan Shares Throwback Post-Pregnancy Pic & Spreads Lovely Positive Message [SEE]

The beautiful actress, singer, and producer Lindsay Lohan has overcome a lot in her life. Addiction, legal troubles, and media scrutiny are just some of those things.

Now, however, the star is absolutely thriving.

Lohan, 40, has been married to financier Bader Shammas since 2022. The happy couple live in luxury in Dubai and have one child together — a three-year-old son called Luai.

“Freaky Friday” and “Mean Girls” star Lohan is also well and truly back in the world of acting after a break. Having recently appeared in the likes of the Netflix rom-coms “Falling for Christmas” (2022), “Irish Wish” (2024), and “Our Little Secret” (2024), she also appeared the the 2025 comedy sequel “Freakier Friday.”

Moreover, she’s got more projects on the way. Lohan will appear in the rom-com “Return to You” and the suspense mystery series “Count My Lies,” both of which release next year.

Now a beacon of positivity, Lohan loves to spread that vibe. She recently took to social media to share a throwback post-pregnancy picture and a lovely uplifting message for her fans.

Lindsay Lohan Reminds Fans to Give Themselves Some Love

Lindsay Lohan shared a throwback post-pregnancy photograph with the 16.2 million followers on her Instagram account.

In the snap, Lohan stands looking trim as she takes a mirror selfie in a reformer Pilates studio. The image comes with a hugely positive message from the star.

Lohan’s positive caption on her post reads, “Throwback Thursday 🤍 This was 4½, nearly 5 months after welcoming my son. Finding little moments for myself while getting used to the most beautiful new chapter of my life. To all the moms out there, take your time and be kind to yourself. Every body and every journey is different. You give so much love 💕 remember to give yourself some too 😘 and savor every moment! Time flies 🤍.”

James Vincent McMorrow’s brilliant 2011 cover of Steve Winwood’s 1986 track “Higher Love” plays over the post.

Fans and followers of Lohan headed to her post’s comments section in their droves to share their thoughts about it.

Lohan’s Fans & Followers Appreciate Her Message

Getty Lindsay Lohan.

The comments section of Lindsay Lohan’s post is flooded with messages from her fans and followers. They all love Lohan’s message and appreciate her spreading it.

One of Lohan’s followers commented, “Thank you for sharing this, Lindsay! Such a magical chapter of motherhood, and such a beautiful reminder to be kinder to ourselves. 🤍 My weight has gone up and down for so many reasons, and I’m practising a little radical acceptance for where I am right now. I’m doing my best, and that counts! 🏆❤️ Women are such magical creators. We deserve some of the love we give so freely. 🙌✨”

Another follower simply wrote, “Beautifully said ❤️.”

“Such a beautiful message 💟 Thank you for sharing 🫶🏻,” posted somebody else.

Someone else said, “I’ll be 34 on the 30th, no kids (except my dog) lol. Knowing you had your son in your later 30s gives me hope that my time will come. ❤️”

“I love that you’re able to step back and ensure that Lyndsay [sic] does some receiving as well as giving❤️. Many thanks on behalf of others who will undoubtedly find it beneficial to their wellbeing👌🎶🙌 💥💥👏🔥🔥,” noted another individual.

Last but not least, one Instagram user commented, “Enjoy every stage, every milestone and don’t forget to take care of yourself, too! You’re amazing! 🩷😘”

We love this version of Lohan. Clearly, her infectious positivity is rubbing off on others. Long may it continue.

Lindsay Lohan’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.