Matt Damon Reveals Wife Luciana Barroso Underwent Brain Surgery

Matt Damon is opening up about a frightening health scare involving his wife, Luciana Barroso, and the unexpected moment she made a special effort to support him during her recovery.

In a new interview with GQ published Nov. 5, the actor recalled how he and Barroso had been looking forward to celebrating the awards season surrounding his 2023 film “Oppenheimer.” However, their plans changed dramatically when Barroso suffered a brain aneurysm and required surgery just one week before the Oscars.

“We had this whole scary thing happen where my wife had a brain aneurysm,” Damon told the publication. “She’s totally fine, thank God, but [she] had this brain surgery the week before the Oscars. But it was the first night she felt good enough to get up and had her energy back.”

Despite still recovering, Barroso wanted to make sure they attended an after-party together. Damon explained that she surprised him by getting a dress and making plans for the evening.

“She surprised me and got a dress and we went out to the after-party,” he continued, “because she remembered that the last time it happened, I didn’t do it. And she was like, ‘This time we’re going out.’ And it was pretty f–king heroic of her to do that and really meaningful.”

The gesture carried additional meaning for Damon, who had missed the opportunity to celebrate at the 2007 Oscars. This time, his wife made sure they could enjoy the occasion together despite the difficult circumstances.

Damon Opens Up About His Marriage

Damon and Barroso married in a private ceremony in 2005 and have built a family together. They share three daughters, Isabella, 20, Gia, 17, and Stella, 15. Damon is also stepfather to Barroso’s daughter Alexia, 27, from a previous relationship.

The actor has frequently spoken about the importance of his marriage and the partnership they have maintained over the years.

In a July interview with PEOPLE ahead of the release of “The Odyssey,” Damon discussed the secret behind their 20-year marriage. He was hesitant to offer advice, noting that every relationship is different.

“Boy, I’ve always loathed to give any advice because I feel everybody’s different and everybody’s relationship is different,” he said.

However, he explained that love, respect and trust have helped keep their relationship strong.

“There’s a lot of love and respect underneath the relationship, and a lot of trust. It’s built on a very sturdy foundation. We continue to grow and evolve as people, and so that foundation’s really everything.”

He also described their partnership as “the greatest thing in my life.”

Damon Credits His Wife With Supporting His Career

Barroso has also played an important role in Damon’s professional life. The actor said he regularly turns to her for feedback on his work, including movie scripts and edits.

“She’s been a part of that for me since I’ve known her. She reads everything I’m doing. She looks at cuts of movies. I’ve really relied on her notes for 23 years,” he told the outlet.

Damon previously summed up his feelings about marriage during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“I think marriage is insane,” he said. “It’s a crazy idea but I love being married to my wife. So I wouldn’t tell anybody else about their relationship. But I’m lucky I found my wife. And I guess maybe, if there’s any secret … it’s to feel lucky.”