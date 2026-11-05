‘Mormon Wives’ Star Zac Affleck Breaks Silence After Pregnant Wife Jen Files for Divorce

Zac Affleck is speaking out for the first time after his pregnant wife, Jen Affleck, filed for divorce following seven years of marriage.

The 30-year-old “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” star addressed their separation in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE on Thursday, Nov. 5, revealing where he stands with Jen as they prepare to welcome their fourth child.

“I will always be Jen’s supporter,” Zac told the outlet.

“Hope she is happy in this next phase of life,” he continued. “Just focusing on my kids and figuring out what’s next for me.”

Jen, 27, filed for divorce on Tuesday, Nov. 3, after more than seven years of marriage. The filing came just over four months after the couple announced they were expecting another baby.

The couple shares three children: daughter Nora, 5, son Luca, 3, and daughter Penelope, 1.

A source also told PEOPLE that Zac was “doing okay” following the filing and that both parents remained focused on their growing family.

“He and Jen are staying focused on preparing for the baby and supporting their kids,” the insider said.

Zac Affleck Reportedly Learned About Jen’s Divorce Filing Through the News

Although Zac has publicly expressed his support for Jen, a separate report suggests he was caught off guard by the timing of her divorce filing.

According to TMZ, sources with direct knowledge claimed Zac learned that Jen had officially filed for divorce when the outlet broke the news.

The report did not clarify whether Zac was unaware of Jen’s decision to end their marriage or simply surprised by when she submitted the paperwork.

Sources also told TMZ that Zac was concentrating on their children’s well-being as the family adjusted to the separation.

Meanwhile, Jen has continued with promotional commitments for her upcoming Hulu spinoff, “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County,” which premieres Nov. 12.

TMZ previously reported that Zac did not participate in filming the new series, meaning viewers may hear about their marital problems from Jen’s perspective.

Jen also submitted a proposed parenting plan alongside her divorce filing. No specific reason for the separation was disclosed.

Jen and Zac Affleck’s Marriage Faced Challenges Before Divorce Filing

Jen and Zac first met through the Mormon dating app Mutual in 2018. They became engaged in early 2019 and married that June.

Their relationship became a major storyline on “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,” with viewers watching several disagreements unfold throughout the show’s five seasons.

During season 1, the couple argued over Zac’s gambling and Jen’s possible attendance at a Chippendales show in Las Vegas.

They later spent time apart during season 2 before reconciling.

By season 5, their disagreements included Jen’s career ambitions. In one episode, Jen claimed Zac threatened divorce if she accepted an acting role involving an on-screen romantic relationship.

In August, Jen acknowledged that they were still working through personal challenges while she dealt with prenatal depression and medical issues during her first trimester.

“There’s a lot that we’ve been navigating behind closed doors,” she told PEOPLE at the time.

Despite those difficulties, Jen credited Zac with supporting her through her pregnancy.

“But I do have to say, I wouldn’t have survived the first trimester without him,” she said.