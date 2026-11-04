‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Star Jennifer Affleck Makes Big Decision About Future With Husband Zac

Jennifer Affleck and her husband Zac have gone through many ups and downs throughout their marriage, many of which played out during their time on the popular reality show “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.”

But it seems the two have reached a breaking point.

TMZ reports that Jennifer filed for divorce from Zac, with the outlet obtaining court documents in which she filed the petition on Tuesday, Nov. 3, in Utah. She also submitted a proposed parenting plan, as the couple share three children and are currently expecting their fourth.

The documents do not specify the reason for the divorce.

Rumors started swirling after Jennifer was spotted on a TikTok video not wearing her wedding ring, where she was discussing her “next chapter.”

“In the last two to three years, so much has happened,” Jen said in the April video. “Between two babies, reality TV show, Dancing With the Stars, moving, identity, faith, life crisis, I’m very hopeful for this next chapter of my life.

“There are parts of me that I feel like have healed, and then there are parts of me where old patterns have shown back up. I’ve been hoping through my vulnerability that I can help heal myself. I’m hoping that in this next chapter of my life I can find my faith again … while also holding space for who I am at my core and not trying to change that.”

Jennifer Affleck Is Starring In New Hulu Spinoff

Jennifer will be starring in Hulu’s spinoff of the popular show she initially began on, “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County,” which premieres November 12. She recently made the move from Utah to Southern California.

“There’s definitely a huge difference,” she teased about the new show during an interview with PEOPLE. “I think I’ve just gotten used to the chaos, to be honest.”

She will be joined by Bobbi Althoff, Madison Bontempo, Aspyn Ovard, Avery Woods, Salomé Andrea, Chandler Higginson, Ashleigh Pease and McCall DaPron.

“I had a group to turn to, which was honestly the best thing to happen to me,” she said. “I don’t know how I would have gotten through this last chapter without it.”

“I feel like every girl on the show has so much to offer, and each one of them has an empowering story to share,” Jennifer added. “I’m really hoping that when people watch it, they can get something out of it — whether they can relate to it or learn from it.”

Jen Affleck Spoke About Her Marriage During An Interview in August

After announcing news of her fourth marriage, Jennifer spoke with PEOPLE, admitting that things weren’t easy.

“It’s been a lot the past couple of months, I’ll be honest,” she explained. “But I do feel like I’m seeing the light at the end of the tunnel and just trying to count my blessings every single day.”

Shortly after the move, Jennifer learned she was pregnant with her fourth child. And during that first trimester, she added that she leaned on Zac a lot because she was “deathly ill.”

“I could not be there for my kids, and so Zac really had to show up,” she says. “I mean, he didn’t really have a choice.”

“There’s a lot that we’ve been navigating behind closed doors,” Jennifer added, “but I do have to say, I wouldn’t have survived the first trimester without him.”