Johnny Depp, 63, Publicly Challenges Former ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Co-star Orlando Bloom, 49

Johnny Depp has called out his former “Pirates of the Caribbean” co-star. The 63-year-old spoke to PEOPLE about a potential return to the franchise, which is when Orlando Bloom’s name came up. Depp starred with Bloom in three “Pirates” films, with their most recent appearance coming in the fifth movie.

Fans were delighted to hear the actor express interest in a potential return to the series. As a result, the possibility of seeing Depp with Bloom once more has also been raised.

Bloom, 49, openly voiced interest in teaming with Depp, even revealing to Entertainment Weekly that they have remained friends more than two decades after collaborating.

Now, Depp has issued a challenge to Bloom over a possible reunion.

Johnny Depp Challenges Orlando Bloom To A ‘Non-Beard’-Growing Contest

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Johnny Depp has weighed in on Orlando Bloom’s interest in another “Pirates of the Caribbean” film. The actor spoke to PEOPLE at the “Ebenezer” red carpet, his first big-budget Hollywood film in nearly a decade. Depp was in good spirits while answering questions and responded with a cheeky challenge to his former co-star.

“Well, I think we should have a contest of who can grow the fastest non-beard,” Depp said jokingly to PEOPLE. “Because neither of us can grow a beard, I don’t think. I can’t, for sure, but maybe he can. I don’t know.”

Although the pair sported facial hair for all of their appearances in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise, neither had a full beard. Depp’s comments showed a self-aware humor, as the lack of facial hair growth for the actors has been a running joke within the fandom. It also marks his reintegration into the mainstream eye, which he’s largely been away from since 2018.

His comments also come on the heels of his most encouraging update regarding the blockbuster series. Depp told PEOPLE that he’s open to returning to the role of Jack Sparrow if producer Jerry Bruckheimer, 83, were to personally invite him back.

Orlando Bloom And Johnny Depp Have Maintained A Positive Relationship

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Orlando Bloom revealed he and Johnny Depp have remained friends. When asked if he would be interested in returning to the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise, Bloom said he would be open to it. The actor said he’s aware of the nostalgia and fandom surrounding the series and that it would be “fun” to revisit it.

“I do connect with him every now and again,” Bloom told the outlet. “Because he’s amazing.”

Bloom, along with Bruckheimer, was one of the few high-profile names to defend Depp during the controversies he faced in the previous decade. Depp’s career had slowed down during this time, and he largely appeared in foreign projects.

The 63-year-old is making his Hollywood comeback with “Ebenezer,” which coincides with his expansion into multiple avenues. The Oscar nominee has also ventured into an artistic career, showcasing his work at London’s Halcyon Gallery in October.

Depp will be reuniting with another former “Pirates of the Caribbean” co-star in 2027. The actor will appear in the supernatural revenge thriller “Day Drinker” alongside Penélope Cruz.