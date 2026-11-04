‘The Fifth Element’ Star Milla Jovovich Wishes Her Beautiful Lookalike Daughter a Happy 19th Birthday [PHOTO]

The beautiful actress and former model Milla Jovovich has wished her equally stunning lookalike daughter a happy birthday as she turns 19.

Jovovich, 50, is known best for starring in movies like 1993’s “Dazed and Confused,” 1997’s “The Fifth Element,” 2001’s “Zoolander,” 2006’s “Ultraviolet,” 2019’s “Hellboy,” 2020’s “Monster Hunter,” and for playing Alice in the “Resident Evil” movie franchise from 2002 until 2017.

However, her most important role in life is as a mother. Per People, Jovovich is a mom of three. Together with her husband, “Resident Evil” director Paul W. S. Anderson, they share son Osian Lark Elliot Anderson, 6, youngest daughter Dashiel Edan Anderson, 11, and oldest daughter Ever Gabo Anderson, who turned 19 on Tuesday, November 3.

Ever is now an actress herself. Per IMDb, her movie credits include 2016’s “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter,” 2021’s “Black Widow,” and 2023’s “Peter Pan & Wendy.”

Her proud mother took to social media to share her birthday tribute to her daughter with her fans.

Milla Jovovich Wishes Her ‘Little Queen’ Ever Anderson a Happy Birthday

The fabulous Milla Jovovich shared her birthday tribute to daughter Ever Anderson with the 5,000,000 followers on her Instagram account.

Her post includes a single image of Anderson. It’s a lovely photograph that highlights her striking greeny-blue eyes. In the snap, Anderson is the double of her mother. Jovovich also tagged her daughter’s account in the post, making it easier for her 653,000 followers to see it.

Jovovich Wrote a Long & Heartfelt Caption

Jovovich’s lengthy caption on her post begins, “Happy 19th bday to my little queen Ever!!! What an incredible journey you’ve created for yourself in this life! It’s so amazing to watch you use all the tools you were exposed to so purposefully and expertly. It’s gratifying to any parent who wants their kids to appreciate the world around them. Then, see you add all that to your experiences everyday, learning, growing and evolving into the capable, resourceful and inspiring person you are today?”

The caption continues, “Nothing could make me more confident of your present and future choices which ease the fear everyone has when their children grow up and go out into the world. Your beauty is of course impossible to ignore 🤯 but your interest in becoming a compelling, independent, passionate, cultured and disciplined human is a gift beyond comparison. You, in truth, have been a gift in every way. As a mother, you have brought me love in ways I couldn’t imagine before you. As a friend, you’ve been loyal and thoughtful even when I know it was difficult for you. As another soul I share this life journey with, you have both been my student and my teacher until now I can just admire you for who you have become, separate and unique, a powerful force of nature.”

It concludes, “The storm over the horizon has fully formed and now is about to be unleashed. My umbrella is out and my secret smile anticipates the effect you will have on the world around you. Xo mamachka.”

Coco Elise’s 2024 indie track “Made with Gold” meaningfully plays over the post.

Ever commented on the post, writing, “awwww i love you mommy.” However, the comments section is also teeming with lovely messages from other Instagram users.

Instagram Users Wish Ever Anderson a Happy Birthday

Getty Milla Jovovich holding Ever Anderson in 2010.

The likes of Elle Fanning, Tara Reid, and Helena Christensen are among the famous faces to have liked Milla Jovovich’s birthday post for daughter Ever Anderson. But the comments section of the post is also teeming with messages from Instagram users sending Anderson their own birthday greetings.

One individual commented, “Happiest Birthday to her sweet soul! 🎉🥳💞”

Another Instagram user wrote, “Happy Birthday dear Ever, I wish you only luck and success for the future! You are great in everything you do, greetings from Germany!”

Somebody else posted, “I can’t believe she is already 19. Happy birthday Ever!”

“Wow she is you’re [sic] twin! Happy Birthday 🥳,” proclaimed someone else.

Last but not least, one person commented, “Happy Birthday! Hope you and your talented mother create far many more masterpieces for this world. ❤️❤️👏👏😍😍”

If you’d like to see more of the beautiful and talented Ever Anderson, look out for her upcoming action thriller “Father Joe” and horror movie “My Boyfriend is a Demon.” Neither of those movies yet have confirmed release dates.

We’d like to send our heartfelt birthday wishes to Ever Anderson as she turns 19. We hope she had the most amazing time celebrating with her nearest and dearest.

Milla Jovovich’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.