Jenny McCarthy Won’t Give Up Breast Implants Despite ‘Toxic’ Fears

Jenny McCarthy‘s breast implants have become an unexpected talking point as the television personality continues opening up about the health ordeal that has left her increasingly concerned about toxins. McCarthy, 54, has described herself as “toxic-phobic” after spending the past two years dealing with a series of health problems.

The model says a doctor eventually diagnosed her with mold and mycotoxin poisoning. That has prompted some people to question one thing: If she is so concerned about what she believes could affect her health, why does she still have breast implants?

McCarthy admits they have a point. “Touché. You are correct,” she said while addressing the criticism on the Nov. 3 episode of “The Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg Show.” Still, she is not ready to remove them.

Jenny McCarthy Understands Why People Question Her Breast Implants

Getty WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN — Episode 21051 — Pictured: Jenny McCarthy — (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)

McCarthy, 54, addressed the apparent contradiction during a conversation with plastic surgeon Dr. Terry Dubrow, who has performed several procedures on her over the years. According to Entertainment Weekly, McCarthy said people sometimes make fun of her for talking so openly about avoiding toxins while continuing to have breast implants.

Rather than dismissing the criticism, she acknowledged it. McCarthy said she might consider removing the implants when she is older, but for now she still likes having them when wearing certain dresses.

“I am not ready for zucchini titties,” she joked. She also emphasized that she has already dramatically reduced their size compared with what she had earlier in her career. McCarthy told Dubrow that her first breast augmentation came when she was around 19 or 20.

She said the surgeon gave her larger implants than she had requested, an experience that eventually contributed to her decision to downsize. Dubrow performed a breast reduction for McCarthy in the early 2000s and has handled several of her subsequent procedures, according to Page Six.

McCarthy currently has Motiva silicone gel-filled breast implants. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Motiva’s SmoothSilk Round and Round Ergonomix implants for U.S. marketing in September 2024. Her decision to keep them has attracted more attention because it comes against the backdrop of an unusually difficult health period.

McCarthy Became Extremely Cautious After Her Health Nightmare

McCarthy has spent much of the past year publicly documenting what she describes as an exhausting search for answers. EntertainmentNow covered her “living hell” health battle, which included recurring dental infections, multiple oral surgeries and unusual growths on her eyelids.

Her health problems initially centered on dental issues. McCarthy has said an infected root canal and jawbone infection led to repeated procedures and the rejection of dental implants. That distinction is important because when McCarthy has previously spoken about “implants literally falling out” during her health ordeal, she was referring to dental implants, not her breast implants.

After months of medical problems, McCarthy said a functional medicine doctor suggested testing her for mold exposure. She later said the doctor told her she had mold and mycotoxin poisoning. In October, McCarthy revealed that she had resorted to sleeping in a tent while undergoing what she described as a mold detox.

Although she said her Los Angeles home had been remediated, McCarthy explained that she remained too worried about possible mold exposure to feel comfortable sleeping elsewhere. That heightened concern about her surroundings is what makes questions about her breast implants particularly striking.

McCarthy’s Surgeon Pushes Back on One Concern

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 26: Jenny McCarthy is seen in Soho on September 26, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)

Importantly, McCarthy has not established that her breast implants caused the health problems she attributes to mold and mycotoxin exposure. Dubrow also rejected that connection during their conversation.

According to Page Six, the “Botched” surgeon said he did not believe McCarthy’s breast implants had anything to do with her mold-related illness. He also said the previous implants he removed showed no signs of mold. It’s important to clarify that because conversations surrounding breast implants and unexplained health symptoms can easily become blurred.

Some patients have reported a collection of systemic symptoms commonly referred to as breast implant illness, or BII. The FDA says reported symptoms have included fatigue, brain fog, joint and muscle pain, hair loss, anxiety and depression in people with both saline and silicone breast implants.

However, the agency says the causes of those symptoms and the degree to which they may be related to breast implants remain unclear.

Some patients have reported improvement after having their implants removed, but researchers are still studying the potential association. There is no evidence presented in McCarthy’s case establishing her breast implants as the cause of the mold and mycotoxin illness she says she has been battling.

Jenny McCarthy Isn’t Ready to Give Up Her Breast Implants Yet

Getty THE MASKED SINGER: Jenny McCarthy in THE MASKED SINGER episode airing Wednesday, Sept. 27 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (Photo by FOX via Getty Images)

For McCarthy, the decision appears to be personal. She understands why people find it surprising that someone who describes herself as “toxic-phobic” would continue to have breast implants, but she is not pretending the contradiction does not exist.

Instead, she says removing them is simply a step she is not ready to take. The discussion comes after two years in which McCarthy says her health problems repeatedly sent her searching for answers.

EntertainmentNow previously reported that her dental problems became so severe that she underwent numerous oral procedures and dealt with teeth and dental implants failing. For now, despite the many changes she says she has made while trying to improve her health, her breast implants remain one thing she has chosen to keep.