Jenny McCarthy Shares Emotional Message After Husband Donnie Wahlberg Involved in Scary Incident

Jenny McCarthy has expressed her gratitude for her husband Donnie Wahlberg’s safety after he experienced a scary incident on Sunday, October 18: the private plane he was traveling in skidded off the runway at Harry Reid International Airport.

Jenny McCarthy Shares Her Relief

The “Boston Blues” actor shared a video on Instagram to update fans on what happened. The post’s comment section was flooded with comments from relieved fans, including one from his wife. McCarthy wrote, “God is so good!!!!!” followed by several praying hands emojis and red hearts.

Other reactions include, “Thank you Jesus for the safety & protection report of the Lord!!!!” “Glad you’re okay brother,” “Sending well wishes…someone was looking out for you,” and “Oh goodness! Thank the Good Lord yall are ok!!”

The incident left Wahlberg really shaken, but he is also extremely grateful for the outcome. On Monday, October 19, the musician discussed the incident on his Instagram Stories. He posted a photo of himself and the pilots embracing in a group hug. “Heavenly father, thank you. Thank you for today, thank you for another opportunity to glorify your name and your kingdom; Thank you for these brave souls and for steadying their hands amid the chaos,” he shared in text over the photo. “Thank you for letting me pray with them and share your love and peace with them; Thank you, Lord, for holding me and my friends safely in your loving hands.”

What Did Donnie Wahlberg Say About the Plane Incident?

In Wahlberg’s post on Sunday, October 18, he wears a black turtleneck, black zip-up hoodie, and a black cap while he looks into the camera. “We were taking off and didn’t get up in the air and ran out of runway. I’m just going to tell you these pilots saved our lives. And God covered us… We just finished praying, and I looked out the window and said, we are not getting up in the air today. But we’re safe and thankful, and all is well,” he told fans.

While the aircraft skidded off the runway and into a fence, no one was hurt. In the caption, Wahlberg acknowledged concern from his fans and shared his gratitude for his safety. “Getting a lot of concerned messages and texts about my flight’s failed attempt at leaving Las Vegas this morning,” he wrote.

He continued, “Thank you to all! I appreciate your concern and well wishes. I made this video for my friends and family, after the incident, but so many of you all are my family too so I figured I’d share with you. Yes, it was me and my team/friends onboard the aircraft. It was a rather intense few moments (which felt like a few long minutes).”

Wahlberg also took time to thank God, as well as the “incredible pilots” who kept them safe and avoided “a serious disaster.” The New Kids On The Block musician thanked emergency personnel in Las Vegas, writing, “You all were absolutely wonderful.”

McCarthy and Wahlberg have been spending a lot of time in Las Vegas, and in September, they put their multi-million-dollar home in Charles, Illinois, on the market. McCarthy wrote in a comment that they are moving to the city, not to California, like some fans initially thought.