Miley Cyrus Drops a Cool $1 Million for an Even Cooler Reason

Miley Cyrus is giving back in a big way, donating $1 million to help women experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles find a place to call home.

The 33-year-old singer announced the donation through the Miley Cyrus Foundation during the 2026 Every Woman Housed Gala on Oct. 10.

According to PEOPLE, the money will support the Downtown Women’s Center’s HOME Campaign, which is helping develop Rosa’s Place, a new housing community in the city’s Skid Row neighborhood.

The project will provide 97 permanent apartments for women, including survivors of violence who are transitioning out of homelessness.

Residents will also have access to support services, including health care, case management and job readiness programs.

Cyrus and her mother, Tish Cyrus-Purcell, will also help with the building’s interior design, adding a personal touch to the project.

Miley Cyrus Continues Her Mission to Help People Experiencing Homelessness

Cyrus’ latest donation is part of a cause she has supported for more than a decade.

Her efforts first gained national attention at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards, when she invited Jesse Helt, a young man experiencing homelessness, to accept her Video of the Year award for “Wrecking Ball.”

Helt used the moment to raise awareness about youth homelessness and encouraged viewers to support My Friend’s Place, a Los Angeles nonprofit that helps young people without stable housing.

Cyrus later launched the Happy Hippie Foundation, which has since become part of the Miley Cyrus Foundation, to support vulnerable communities, including young people experiencing homelessness and LGBTQ youth.

In a 2015 interview with ABC News, Cyrus explained that she hoped to expand her charitable work beyond Los Angeles.

“Now, we’re going bigger and wanting to take on America,” she said.

She also used music to raise funds through her “Backyard Sessions,” featuring performances with artists such as Joan Jett and Ariana Grande.

“I don’t really want to sing just for myself,” Cyrus told ABC News. “I want to be doing something for the world.”

Miley Cyrus Shares Why Giving Back Means So Much to Her

More than 12 years later, Cyrus is continuing that work through her support of My Friend’s Place and the Downtown Women’s Center, which she began working with in 2024.

Earlier this month, My Friend’s Place announced plans for a new campus to provide additional resources for young people ages 12 to 25 experiencing homelessness. Cyrus was also named the organization’s Honorary Chair.

Speaking to Billboard, Cyrus explained that her upbringing played a major role in her desire to help others.

“I have always thought of home as my safe place, and I have always had my family who loved me and supported me no matter what,” she said.

The singer also credited her mother and grandmother with teaching her the importance of kindness and generosity.

At the gala, Cyrus acknowledged that her work involves encouraging others to contribute as well.

“We have made so much progress, but there is much more to do,” she said.

For Cyrus, her charitable efforts remain connected to the values she learned growing up.

“No matter what I achieve, the kind of person I am when it comes to being kind, compassionate, generous…that’s what matters and defines me,” she told Billboard. “That’s why I care so much about this work.”