Jason Segel Marries Kayla Radomski in Romantic California Wedding

Jason Segel and Kayla Radomski have officially tied the knot!

The “Shrinking” star and the dancer celebrated their wedding over the weekend, sharing glimpses of their special day through photos posted to Radomski’s Instagram Story.

The couple exchanged vows at The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens in Pasadena, California, according to a wedding invitation shared by a friend.

The Wedding Looked Like a Gorgeous Affair

The invitation described the dress code as “coat and tie” and promised an evening of “dinner and dancing.”

In one photograph, Radomski, 35, wore a white wedding gown decorated with pink floral designs.

Segel, 46, looked dapper in a dark tuxedo as the newlyweds held one another and gazed into each other’s eyes.

Other images offered a peek at the bride’s preparations before the ceremony.

Radomski was photographed wearing a delicate lace veil and a white silk slipdress as she got ready to walk down the aisle.

The intimate glimpses offered fans a look at the celebration, which comes more than a year after the couple announced their engagement.

Segel popped the question in June 2025 at the rose garden at the Huntington Library.

Segel Had a Sweet Propsal

The proposal was captured in photographs that Radomski later shared on Instagram, showing the actor down on one knee as his future bride reacted with surprise among the garden’s flowers and sculptures.

Radomski announced their engagement with a simple but enthusiastic caption: “FOREVER YES.”

The couple had been keeping their relationship relatively private before making their engagement public. They were first linked in October 2023, when they were photographed holding hands at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights in California.

They later stepped out together at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards, marking their red carpet debut as a couple.

Segel was nominated that year for his performance as therapist Jimmy Laird in Apple TV+’s “Shrinking,” the comedy-drama series in which he stars alongside Harrison Ford.

Segel Previously Dished on Wedding Plans

Ahead of their wedding, Segel offered a glimpse into how preparations were going during a June interview with PEOPLE.

“It’s all going great,” he told the outlet.

The actor also made it clear how he felt about his bride-to-be, adding, “I’m with the best person in the world.”

During the same conversation, Segel was asked whether he hoped to become a father. He answered enthusiastically before joking about what their future child might be like.

“Yeah,” he said, joking, “Yeah, I’m going to have a real weird kid. It’ll be great. Yeah, I’ll have a moody, creative, puppet-y kid.”

Segel is widely recognized for playing Marshall Eriksen on “How I Met Your Mother,” the CBS sitcom that ran from 2005 to 2014.

Radomski, meanwhile, is a dancer and actress who competed on Season 5 of “So You Think You Can Dance.”

Now, after an engagement that began in a picturesque California garden, the couple have started their married life together. Neither has publicly shared further details about the ceremony beyond the wedding photographs.