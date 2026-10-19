‘Office Space’ Star Passes at 78 & Tributes Pour In

Richard Riehle, the veteran actor who played Tom Smykowski in the cult comedy “Office Space,” has passed at 78.

Riehle died of natural causes last Thursday in Los Angeles, according to TMZ, which cited friends of the actor.

Riehle Had an Impressive Career

He built a career spanning more than 400 film and television projects, becoming a familiar face to audiences through a wide range of supporting roles.

Although Riehle appeared in numerous productions throughout his career, his performance as Smykowski in the 1999 film “Office Space” remains one of his most recognizable.

His character is a product manager at the fictional Initech corporation who loses his job before a hit-and-run accident leads to a substantial financial settlement.

The money gives Smykowski the chance to pursue an invention he believes will change the world: the “Jump to Conclusions” mat, a product that allows people to jump to conclusions while standing on a mat.

The character’s memorable scenes helped make Riehle a fan favorite in the Mike Judge-directed comedy, which developed a devoted following over the years.

Riehle also appeared in several acclaimed films, including the Civil War drama “Glory” (1989), “The Fugitive” (1993), “Casino” (1995) and “Of Mice and Men.”

His credits further included the television adaptation of “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” in which he played Principal Ed Rooney.

News of Riehle’s death prompted tributes from fans who remembered both his work in “Office Space” and the many supporting roles that made him a recognizable presence on screen.

“Damn, we never got the Jump to Conclusions mat… RIP,” one person wrote.

Another fan recalled his other performances, writing, “He was the lawyer in 2012 Texas chainsaw massacre and the night guard at the hospital in Halloween 09….RIP Richard Riehle.”

“Richard Riehle is one of the most famous “that guy” actors who’s in everything,” another commenter said.

One person who had met Riehle in person also shared a memory, writing, “I met him on a flight a few years ago. Very nice guy, and was happy to talk to and take photos with anyone. RIP.”

Riehle Previously Stated How He Got Into Acting

In a 2011 interview with Notre Dame Magazine, Riehle reflected on the path that led him to acting. The oldest of six children, he lost his father when he was 13. His mother returned to work as a nurse, and Riehle took a job at a local grocery store to help support the family.

Although he had acted in high school, Riehle initially considered becoming a priest. His godfather and maternal uncle had both entered the priesthood, making it a natural direction to consider.

However, his time at Saint Francis de Sales Seminary did not last. After sneaking out to see “Lawrence of Arabia,” he and the school recognized that the path was not right for him.

Riehle eventually began performing in theater while working as a teaching assistant at the University of Minnesota. His career later took him to New York, where he spent a decade working in the theater and appeared in soap operas.

His breakthrough in film came with “Glory,” in which he played a quartermaster opposite Matthew Broderick. Reflecting on the experience, Riehle called the movie “the most touching screenplay I’d ever read.”

Years later, “Office Space” gave him one of his most enduring roles. Riehle recalled the enjoyable atmosphere on set, saying director Mike Judge told the cast, “at least, we’re going to go have a blast.”

That spirit, along with Riehle’s ability to bring depth and humor to supporting characters, helped make him a memorable part of Hollywood for decades.