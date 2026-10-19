Antonio Banderas Gets Emotional Over Daughter Stella’s Big Milestone

“The Mask of Zorro” star Antonio Banderas is having a proud father moment this week. His daughter, Stella, is celebrating one year of marriage with her husband, Alex Gruszynski.

Stella is the actor’s only biological child, though he has a great relationship with his stepchildren through his ex-wife, Melanie Griffith.

As the happy couple enjoys their first wedding anniversary, Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith are excitedly honoring their special day.

Antonio Banderas’ Daughter Celebrates One Year of Marriage

Antonio Banderas’ little girl is all grown up. Stella del Carmen Banderas was born on September 24, 1996. This year, she celebrated her 30th birthday as well as her first year of marriage.

As the family reflects on Stella’s wedding day, her parents are feeling a bit emotional.

“1 Year ago,” the actor captioned the sentimental Instagram post. He sweetly kisses his daughter on the head as she looks absolutely radiant on her wedding day.

It’s not always easy for fathers to watch their little girls get married. However, Antonio Banderas had absolutely no qualms about welcoming Alex Gruszynski into the family.

“I feel great! She’s happy, I’m happy,” the actor told PEOPLE shortly after the couple got engaged. “He’s awesome. I’ve known him since he was a little kid.”

Stella’s mother, Melanie Griffith, penned her own tribute on Instagram honoring the couple.

“Stella and Alex have been married for 1year! October 18th 2025 ♥️ I see them thriving in their union. I feel them happy, excited, solid, content and deeply in love. Happy Anniversary you two!! ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️” Griffith wrote, attaching a sweet photo of the couple.

Stella del Carmen Banderas Shines in Her Own Field

Though Stella del Carmen Banderas is no stranger to the public eye, she prefers to keep a much lower profile. She was born in Marbella, Spain, but spent a great deal of time in the United States with her family in the entertainment industry.

“I see myself as a mix of my Malagan and Spanish roots combined with American culture,” she told HOLA! in 2025. “From Málaga, I’ve inherited a deep appreciation for traditions and family values, while my American background instills ambition and a drive to pursue my dreams.”

Though Stella has a few acting roles on her resume, her passions lie elsewhere.

The 30-year-old went on to pursue a degree in Narrative Studies from the University of Southern California. Today, she uses her talents in her advocacy work, particularly environmentalism and conservation. In November 2024, she directed a documentary with the purpose of shining a light on the wastefulness of the fashion industry.

“Promoting environmental awareness has always been important to me, and this project was a perfect fit,” she told the outlet, expressing outrage over textile landfills. “Seeing the waste firsthand was a deeply moving experience. I hope this film encourages people to rethink their consumption habits—choosing quality over quantity and reducing waste.”

Fans wish the family well as Stella and her husband Alex celebrate this wonderful chapter of life together.