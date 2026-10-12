Inside Donnie Wahlberg & Jennie McCarthy’s Luxury Multi-Million Dollar Chicago Home

Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy own a stunning home in St. Charles, Illinois, near Chicago, that they listed in September. They listed it for $2.799 million, and now photos of the property have been shared, along with why the couple is selling their home after a decade.

Donnie Wahlberg & Jenny McCarthy Selling Their Home

Photos from inside the home, which has been described as a Chicago-area property by People because of its proximity to Chicago, were featured on Glancer Chicago West’s Instagram page, offering a closer look at the highlights, including a large fireplace, indoor bar and home theater, a gorgeous resort-style pool with slide, and a putting green.

Fans reacted to the home in the post’s comment section. “Such a beautiful home,” a comment reads. “Beautiful Deco. Amazing. Place. Wow,” another fan shared.

A third commenter wrote, “A palace fit for a king and a queen.”

Wahlberg and McCarthy have owned the home for 11 years, purchasing it for $1.1 million in 2015, Realtor reports. Built in 1996, it features a four-bedroom and 5.5-bathroom layout across 7,236 square feet and on 1.26 acres, the publication reports, listing some of the other features: “The home boasts an expansive living room and family room, a separate formal dining room, den, game room, recreation space, exercise room, and a finished lower level.”

Realtor continues, “The kitchen comes complete with an island, breakfast bar, walk-in pantry, and butler’s pantry, while hardwood and stone flooring can be found throughout much of the main level.” The home also has six fireplaces spread throughout the home, plus an exercise room and sauna.

Jenny McCarthy Reveals Where She & Donnie Wahlberg Are Moving

The couple has made extensive renovations since purchasing the property, including “D” and “J”-shaped door handles and a poker table with their names, People reports. On September 25, the publication teased the property on Instagram. “The New Kids on the Block singer and the ‘Masked Singer’ judge have listed their Tudor-style mansion in St. Charles, Ill., for $2.8 million. PEOPLE previously got an exclusive tour of the 7,236-square-foot home, which the couple has owned since 2015, after they extensively renovated it,” they wrote in the caption.

Wahlberg and McCarthy married the year before they bought their mansion, on August 31, 2014, at Hotel Baker in St. Charles, Illinois. Their decision to sell a home so distinctly theirs has created speculation about whether they intend to relocate to California. However, McCarthy addressed this speculation herself in a comment on the post, writing, “Going to Vegas. Not Cali.” Her comment was liked 684 times by fans who have shown support for their move.

Wahlberg previously commented on their home in a 2019 interview with People. “This isn’t an extravagant home, but there’s no greater symbol of our love for each other than this house and how much love has gone into it,” he said then. “We made it a goal for ourselves and said it out loud because we wanted to make it happen. And here we are, together with our kids, and we’re grateful for every bit of it,” he shared.