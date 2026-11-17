The new 007 probably will not be spending much time in one place very soon. However, Robert Pattinson has a stunning property in Los Angeles, and it’s not the celebrity mega mansion you might expect.

The 1939-built home has plenty of gardens and green space, with just under 2,800 square feet of warm and cozy interiors. There is no lack of character between the exposed ceiling beams, dark wood, and French doors. The outdoor patio features a stunning firepit, pergola, and comfy outdoor dark wicker seating.

Not the Average Celebrity Home

The single-story home has three bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, and is full of places to linger. The dark wood aesthetic is cohesive throughout the home’s design, from the kitchen to the living spaces.

Built in window bench seats look out onto the green spaces of the property in the main bedroom. The main living area has no lack of natural light. It features a large built-in bookshelf with space for a television and plenty of decor. Green French doors walk out onto the terrace. The terrace area has beautiful arch details and exposed dark wood beams, reflecting the Spanish style of the rest of the property.

The kitchen is perhaps the most moody area of the home but with the most character. Dark hardwood floors and dark cabinetry make details like the granite kitchen island and grey tiled backsplash pop.

The outdoor patio features a fireplace with a pergola and wicker seating to match the rest of the home’s dark wood aesthetic. The property also features a pool and plenty of garden space on the lot’s sweeping hill.

The property was previously renovated by designed Jeff Lewis and appeared on his real estate show “Flipping Out” on Bravo. Lewis is also known for his radio show, “Jeff Lewis Live,” on SiriusXM. Notable previous owners include musician Beck and actress Marissa Ribisi, known for appearing in “Dazed and Confused” and “The Brady Bunch Movie.”

Getty Robert Pattinson attends the “Primetime” Screening during the 70th BFI London Film Festival at BFI IMAX Waterloo on October 11, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images for BFI)

One of Pattinson’s Home Bases

Pattinson purchased the home with his wife, “Daisy Jones and the Six” star Suki Waterhouse, and the couple have since welcomed their first child. The purchase marked an important transition for Pattinson and his family. The “Twilight” star seems to have a taste for Spanish-style homes, given that he previously owned a large estate in Los Feliz, another Spanish Revival property. The Los Feliz property was described as his mansion, though this home is a far cry from it.

The soon-to-be James Bond has not spent much time in one place, however. Waterhouse told The Sunday Times earlier this month that the couple has been moving often. “We’ve been in rentals and moving every couple of months, and we just haven’t been home,” she said. Between movie sets, premieres, and tour dates, the couple have been busy.