Dennis Quaid Slashes Sale Price of $5.2 Million Los Angeles Home

Dennis Quaid appears eager for someone to take his longtime Los Angeles home off of his hands, now reducing the asking price of the lavish property by a whopping half a million dollars, according to Realtor.com.

The 72-year-old actor originally listed the Brentwood Hills property with an asking price of $5.2 million, only a matter of weeks after he and his wife, Laura Savoie, opened up about their decision to make Tennessee their permanent home.

Inside The Property

Dennis purchased the home back in 2017 for just shy of $4 million, and then carried out an extensive remodel. According to the property’s listing on Zillow, the five bed and six bath home spans 4,115 square feet of space and was built back in 1968.

In terms of a description of the property, the listing describes the Brentwood Hills residence as a “pristine, completely remodeled, two-story warm contemporary [home] done with great taste and quality at the end of a quiet, flat cul-de-sac street in a desirable Brentwood Hills location.”

Further details of the interior of the home describe an inviting modern aesthetic with pops of natural wood for a grounding feel. It reads: “Clean lines, open floor plan, airy, sun-filled spaces, beautiful finishes, gorgeous wood floors, walls of glass and ideal indoor/outdoor lifestyle.” The home also includes a “walled, private courtyard” and a “formal living room” with stunning French doors that open out onto a private terraced garden.

At the heart of the home is what’s described as a “Great Room”, ideal for spending time with family. Boasting “a wonderful cook’s kitchen, generous casual dining area and family room that opens to a completely private yard, patios, lawn, pool, built-in BBQ and serene, lush, terraced gardens”, the property is certainly generous on space and amenities.

Other features include a guest room, a laundry room and a private garage.

Dennis Speaking About Moving House

Dennis chatted with Fox News back in June about his decision to leave California. He said he believes that the state has changed dramatically over the years and now it isn’t where he wishes to be anymore.

The star shared: “It used to be such a great town and the ‘90s was nice. And then it’s been kind of going downhill and I feel like people pay these taxes for no services is what it gets down to.”

Dennis also recalled the devastating wildfires that happened earlier this year in California as another incentive for him to move somewhere else. He continued: “And then fire happens and it kind of exposes all those things that go on that should be taken care of,” he continued. “So people are— people are angry and half angry, and they’re half kind of feel like giving up, to tell you the truth. We’ve had it lucky [Dennis and his family]. I have so many friends who have lost—my agent, he lost both of his houses, and another good friend over at Palisades, he just moved into a house and was renting the other one. He lost both of them.”

We wish Dennis all the best on his journey to selling his home and beginning a new chapter.





