Another of Dolly Parton’s California Estate Hits the Market After Her Passing — See Photos

Less than two months after the passing of Dolly Parton, another of her beloved California escapes has hit the market.

This time, a 4,700-square-foot estate in Los Angeles with ties to the “I Will Always Love You” artist is seeking a new owner.

Los Angeles Abode

Located in the ultra-exclusive Bird Streets tucked between the Hollywood Hills, Beverly Hills and the Sunsest Strip the 4-bedroom, 6-bathroom estate was once owned by Dolly herself.

“Opportunity to own a private, gated, architectural Bird Street home w/jetliner views at the end of cul-de-sac,” the listing states. “Known as the Dolly Parton house. Former home of Dolly Parton. It has not been on the market for 25 years.”

Originally built in 1977, the home offers “voluminous high ceilings with custom finishes and built-ins throughout,” as well as a library, media room, plenty of room for outdoor entertaining, and high-end appliances. With views of downtown Los Angeles to the east and the Pacific Ocean to the west, there is not a bad seat in the house.

While the home was rebuilt in 2009, Edward Tinney of Nourmand & Associates said, “When I first leased the house about 2022, it looked like a shrine. There was purple carpet and pink walls and wig stands…so, between 1990 and 2001, no one had changed the home.”

The home was purchased by Parton and her late husband, Carl Dean, in 1985 for $750,000, according to Realtor.com. The couple sold the home after just five years for $1.2 million.

The current owners are seeking $7,950,000 for the property.

California Escape

The luxury abode is the second California property previously owned by Parton to hit the market since her death.

Currently pending sale, a quaint cottage in Solvang, California, was seeking new owners for just under $2 million.

“In the days since [her passing], national attention has turned back to the places that shaped her story,” the property listing states. “This is one of them: her former private Solvang retreat, a property that carries the kind of provenance no other listing in the Santa Ynez Valley can offer — and that now sits at the exact moment when the world is listening.”

The description adds, “What makes this property truly irreplaceable is the story built into the walls. The upper rear unit still holds the original Wig Room from the property’s days as Dolly Parton’s private retreat — a rare, documented piece of cultural history that no other listing in the Santa Ynez Valley can offer. Buyers here do not simply acquire income and square footage. They acquire a piece of Dolly’s story and Solvang’s history — a narrative that instantly sets the property apart and that every future buyer will want to hear, too.”

The adorable Santa Barbara County home formerly owned by the late singer was available for $1.995 million.

Parton tragically died on August 25 after a brief battle with cancer, her family announced. She was later laid to rest alongside her beloved Carl Dean in a small, private service held for her immediate family. She was 80 years old.