Chrissy Metz‘s Los Angeles home may soon serve a very different purpose as the actress settles more fully into life in Nashville.

The “This Is Us” alum revealed that although she now spends most of her time in Tennessee, she still owns and loves her West Coast property and has been considering turning it into an “artist compound” for aspiring creatives.

Metz said the idea would allow her to use the home to support people trying to pursue careers they are passionate about.

Chrissy Metz Wants To Give Her L.A. Home A New Purpose

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 08: Chrissy Metz is seen at “The View” on April 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)

Metz opened up about the future of the property while discussing how her life has changed since making Nashville her primary base.

“I’ve kind of been talking to my friends about making it an artist compound or something,” she told Page Six. “I want to do something cool with it. I want to be able to help other people who were just like me, aspiring to want to do what they love.”

She acknowledged that the plan may sound ambitious, describing it as a potentially “crazy, grandiose idea,” but said it has been on her mind for some time. The property gives Metz plenty of space to work with. She purchased the 5,700-square-foot, five-bedroom Spanish-style home in Bell Canyon in June 2021 for $3.5 million, according to property records cited by Realtor.com.

The residence sits inside a gated community, and Metz made clear that despite spending less time in California, she remains attached to the home. “I still have the house and I love it,” she said, adding that she wishes she could simply pick it up and bring it to Nashville.

Nashville Has Become Metz’s Main Home

Metz closed on her Nashville home in February 2020, shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic. She spent the lockdown period in Music City and gradually realized that she did not need to remain based in Los Angeles full time.

The actress had spent 21 years in L.A., but the city’s pace eventually became exhausting for her, particularly the amount of time she spent sitting in traffic. Metz still returns to Los Angeles for events, birthdays, holidays and other commitments, but Nashville now makes more sense as her primary home.

Her reasons extend beyond escaping traffic. Metz has been pursuing music alongside acting, and Realtor.com noted that Nashville has become an important base for her recording career. The move also puts her closer to family in Florida and to her longtime partner, who is based in Tennessee.

The arrangement allows Metz to enjoy a quieter home base while still traveling to Los Angeles whenever her work or personal life requires it.

Metz Still Misses Parts Of Her Life In Los Angeles

Getty Chrissy Metz at the Summer Soiree hosted by Lifetime held at the Santa Monica Proper Hotel on July 16, 2025 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Variety via Getty Images)

Despite embracing Tennessee, Metz admitted that there are plenty of things about Southern California she still misses.

She singled out the weather, fresh produce and access to beaches and other bodies of water, noting that being landlocked in Tennessee feels very different from the environment she grew up around.

Metz also misses the friends and memories she built during more than two decades in Los Angeles. That emotional connection helps explain why she has not simply sold the Bell Canyon property after relocating.

Instead, her potential artist-compound idea could allow the home to remain part of her life while giving emerging creatives a place connected to their own artistic ambitions.

The actress knows firsthand how difficult building a career in Hollywood can be. Before becoming widely known as Kate Pearson on “This Is Us,” Metz spent years trying to establish herself as an actress.

Turning the property into a creative space would give her a chance to use a home from that chapter of her life to support people still trying to find their own breakthrough.

Chrissy Metz Is Settling Into Another Career Chapter

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 20: Chrissy Metz attends the New York premiere of Apple’s “Nocturne” at Regal Union Square on October 20, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/WireImage)

The potential plan comes as Metz continues balancing acting and music from her Nashville base. She currently stars as Ida Frost in the Apple TV crime thriller “Nocturne.”

According to Apple TV, the series follows detective Jonah Lynn after a boy who disappeared three years earlier suddenly returns home, reigniting the search for his still-missing sister. Metz plays the children’s mother, Ida.

Filming the series away from Los Angeles is another example of why maintaining the city as her full-time base no longer feels essential to her career.

The actress has also continued speaking openly about the personal changes she has experienced in recent years. EntertainmentNow recently reported on Metz discussing how her health journey has affected her daily life and outlook.

Her plans for the Bell Canyon house remain an idea rather than a finalized project, but Metz clearly has no immediate desire to let go of a property she still loves.