‘This Is Us’ Star Chrissy Metz Stuns in Figure-Hugging Gown After 60-Pound Weight Loss (PHOTOS)

Chrissy Metz made a stylish red-carpet appearance in New York City on Tuesday, October 20, for the premiere of Apple TV’s new crime drama “Nocturne,” stepping out in a form-fitting green velvet gown after reportedly losing 63 pounds.

The “This Is Us” actress made a glamorous appearance in New York City on Tuesday, October 20, wearing a fitted velvet gown that drew praise after she shared event photos on Instagram.

Chrissy Metz Turns Heads in Stunning Green Gown

The actress appeared in good spirits as she reunited with her co-stars and celebrated her latest television project. Metz chose a pistachio-green velvet wrap gown by House of Cyndarella for the premiere.

The fitted design created a flattering silhouette, and the rich green complemented her eyes. Metz attended the premiere alongside her “Nocturne” co-stars, including Liev Schreiber, Zazie Beetz, and Stephen Graham.

See pictures from the event here:

Getty Chrissy Metz attends Apple’s “Nocturne” New York Premiere

Getty Chrissy Metz attends Apple’s “Nocturne” New York Premiere

Getty Anne Windsland, Rory Culkin, Zazie Beetz, Gary Carr, Poorna Jagannathan, Liev Schreiber, Landon Valentin, Chrissy Metz, Abigail Donaghy, Stephen Graham and Chris Blunt attend Apple’s “Nocturne” New York Premiere

She wore her short auburn hair in soft curls with a deep side part and completed the look with smoky eye makeup, rosy cheeks, and pink lipstick.

Her accessories included mixed-metal earrings, a delicate necklace, a statement ring, and a bangle by jewelry designer Charlie Lapson.

Sharing photos on Instagram, Metz wrote, “Nocturne New York premiere with this fantastic cast. We had a good ole time! So nice to see new and old friends.”

Fans React to Chrissy Metz’s Red Carpet Appearance

Metz’ ‘This Is Us’ Co-star and friend Mandy Moore wrote: “This color!! Gorgeous, CM!! ❤️”

The actress’s followers quickly complimented her outfit in the comments section. “Stunning, elegant, chic,” one person wrote.

Another admirer commented, “That dress is stunning on you.” A third added, “Beautiful dress and color! Beautiful woman.”

Another fan chimed in and wrote: “You look absolutely stunning, Chrissy❤️🙌👏🔥🔥🔥”

She plays Ida Frost in the upcoming crime drama, which marks another major television role for the actress.

Chrissy Metz Opens Up About Her 63-Pound Weight Loss

Getty Jason Kempin/Getty Images

For Metz, her recent health changes are about more than her appearance. She has repeatedly emphasized that she wants to feel healthier, stronger, and more comfortable in her everyday life.

Metz, 46, has also been open about her health journey, including her weight loss and decision to use GLP-1 medication.

He defended her decision to take medication as part of her efforts to improve her health. In August, the Emmy-nominated actress announced a partnership with Ro, a telehealth company that connects patients with licensed medical providers.

“I was very skeptical of starting a GLP-1 for a very long time,” she told E! News in August.

Metz explained that she had spent years trying different approaches to managing her weight. “I’ve been on diets for a very, very long time, since I was a kid, and I know I can lose weight,” she said. “But I didn’t know that I could quiet food noise, and I didn’t know there were other factors.”

She said the treatment had also helped her manage inflammation and focus on other aspects of her life.

Chrissy Metz Responds to Criticism Over GLP-1 Use

Getty Chrissy Metz attends the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards

The “Hunting Wives” actress has also addressed the public scrutiny surrounding her decision.

“People are going to criticize you no matter what you do, no matter what you say, how you dress, what you look like — thin, overweight, mid-size, whatever,” she told Us Weekly in September.

“Somebody’s always going to have something to say, and that’s okay. They’re entitled to their opinions.”

Metz said she had learned to prioritize her own well-being rather than make decisions based on other people’s expectations.

Speaking to People at the premiere, she also discussed her love of weight training and the importance of feeling physically strong.