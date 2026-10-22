Jenna Ortega Reveals Why She’s Planning to Step Away From TV After ‘Wednesday’

Jenna Ortega is already thinking about life after “Wednesday,” and her future plans may not include another television series anytime soon.

The 24-year-old actress recently revealed that she wants to take a break from TV once her hit Netflix series eventually comes to an end, following years of working in the industry since childhood.

During an appearance on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast, Ortega opened up about her career plans when asked whether she would consider joining another major franchise.

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“I actually haven’t had a lot of franchise conversations,” Ortega said. “What I’m meant to do will come and find me. I think after Wednesday, I’ll probably be off the TV for a while.”

The actress explained that she spent much of her childhood moving between television projects and now wants to leave room for different opportunities.

“You know I had many years doing [TV]. I was bouncing from show to show as a kid and I want to leave time for new things,” she added.

However, Ortega has not announced plans to leave “Wednesday,” and Netflix has not confirmed when the series will end.

Jenna Ortega Wants to Explore Life Beyond Television

Ortega’s interest in stepping away from TV isn’t entirely new.

In a 2023 interview with The Sunday Times, the actress revealed that she initially turned down “Wednesday” several times because she wanted to focus on movies after spending much of her childhood working on television.

Before landing the lead role in the Netflix series, Ortega appeared in shows including “Jane the Virgin” and Disney Channel’s “Stuck in the Middle.”

Her career took off in 2022 with “Wednesday,” along with her performances in the horror films “Scream” and “X.”

In her November 2026 cover interview with Vogue, Ortega also discussed wanting to slow down and make more time for herself.

“I would love to slow down a bit,” she told the magazine.

Ortega recalled having an unexpected three-month break when filming for “Wednesday” was postponed. Although she initially struggled with the downtime, she eventually enjoyed spending time with loved ones, reading, watching movies and walking her dog.

She also expressed interest in studying abroad, learning musical composition and exploring photography.

While Ortega wants more personal time, she isn’t planning to give up acting. Instead, she hopes to become more selective about her projects and explore other creative opportunities, including producing and potentially directing.

What’s Next for Jenna Ortega and ‘Wednesday’?

Ortega already has several film projects lined up as she continues expanding her career beyond television.

She stars alongside Amy Adams in “Klara and the Sun,” directed by Taika Waititi, which opens Friday, Oct. 23. Ortega plays an artificial companion, a role that differs from her darker performances in “Wednesday” and other projects.

She also appears in Cathy Yan’s dark comedy thriller “The Gallerist,” which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year.

Other upcoming projects include J.J. Abrams’ science-fiction fantasy “The Great Beyond,” scheduled for release Oct. 1, 2027, and a remake of “Single White Female,” which remains in development.

Ortega is also producing and starring in “Nasty,” a film about an elite gymnast. She told Vogue that working with an all-female creative team has been a fulfilling experience.

As for “Wednesday,” filming for Season 3 recently wrapped, although Netflix has not announced an official release date. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new season is expected sometime in mid-to-late 2027.

For now, Ortega remains involved with the series while considering what she wants her career to look like in the future.

“What I’m meant to do will come and find me,” she said.