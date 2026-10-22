Johnny Depp Talks About Tim Burton in Revealing Docuseries More Than 14 Years After Last Collaboration

Johnny Depp spoke about Tim Burton after a long time. The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star collaborated with Burton on eight films over two decades. However, the pair have not worked on any project in over 14 years since 2012’s “Dark Shadows.” Fans have called for the duo to once again reunite, as neither has been seen with the other in a long time as well.

Now, Depp, 63, has talked about Burton, 68, for a docuseries. The documentary, directed by Tara Wood, looks into Burton’s life and career. As arguably his biggest collaborator, Depp was interviewed by Wood.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Wood detailed what the experience with Depp was. The actor spent hours detailing what it’s like working with Burton. In an official clip from the docuseries, Wood gave fans a preview featuring Depp.

Johnny Depp Spoke Candidly About Tim Burton For Four Hours

Johnny Depp is the biggest name featured in “Tim Burton: Life in the Line.” The actor and Burton were inseparable in the 2000s and early 2010s. Their films became huge blockbusters and represented career peaks for both collaborators.

In the docuseries, Depp talked about Burton’s daring personality. The actor expressed admiration for Burton for holding on to his vision despite resistance from studios. The Oscar nominee spoke glowingly for his one-time friend, saying he respected the courage Burton displayed.

“There’s a massive kind of potential for allowing the studio to break you and just change your characters or change the story or do this to that because that’s how the studio feels more comfortable,” Depp said to Tara Wood in the docuseries. “He didn’t do it. And that’s what I’ve always saluted.”

Johnny Depp Explained Why He Chose To Star In ‘Edward Scissorhands’

In another moment from “Tim Burton: Life in the Line,” Johnny Depp detailed why “Edward Scissorhands” appealed to him. The film was the first of many collaborations between Depp and Burton, and remains one of their defining hits.

Depp said the titular role appealed to him the moment he read the script. The actor felt that “Edward was me,” and that it went through “the very core of whatever I am.” Depp became emotional recalling the impact the screenplay had on him.

The 63-year-old felt the story still reverberated through him even more than three decades after doing the film.

Johnny Depp Is One Of Many High-Profile Names In The Docuseries

Although he’s arguably the biggest name, Johnny Depp isn’t the only notable personality in “Tim Burton: Life in the Line.” The documentary also features Winona Ryder, Jenna Ortega, Michael Keaton, and Danny DeVito, among others. More significantly, Burton’s former partner Helena Bonham Carter is also prominently featured.

The list of celebrities is all actors who were directed by Tim Burton. However, Tara Wood told PEOPLE that Depp had the longest session by far. The 63-year-old reportedly spent four hours talking to her about Burton.

Tara Wood was both grateful to and fascinated by Depp. The director said that Depp was a unique personality the moment she saw him. She also admitted just how fascinating she found him.

“I wish everybody could meet Johnny Depp, because that’s another one — you can’t explain Johnny Depp to anybody,” Wood told the outlet. “You walk in, and first of all, he’s so disarming and kind that you’re immediately at ease. He was very open. I think Tim Burton is his favorite topic, so he was very willing to [chat].”