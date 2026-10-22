Sofia Vergara Dodges Joe Manganiello Question in First Sighting Since His Bombshell Reveal

Sofia Vergara was spotted in public for the first time since her ex-husband, Joe Manganiello, made some bombshell revelations about their relationship.

On Wednesday, October 21, the 54-year-old “Modern Family” star was spotted leaving a Los Angeles spa, appearing in high spirits as photographers asked her about Manganiello’s shocking claims.

In a video shared by Deuxmoi, waiting paparazzi asked Vergara how she felt about Manganiello’s claim that she refused to hug him while he was battling an autoimmune disease.

Vergara appeared unfazed by the questions, smiling as she got into her car without addressing the claims.

Sofia Vergara Shares Cryptic Post Amid Joe Manganiello’s Revelation

While Vergara has not publicly addressed Manganiello’s allegations, the “Griselda” star recently shared a cryptic social media post about “narcissistic” men.

“Remember, kids, when dealing with a narcissist, it doesn’t matter how much you do for them, because they will resent you for it and nothing will [ever] be enough, and they’ll always somehow try to paint you as the bad guy,” Vergara wrote in an Instagram post on Friday, October 9.

Vergara’s cryptic post comes days after Manganiello reflected on their seven-year marriage, which ended in divorce in 2024.

In his memoir, “Bloodline,” the 49-year-old actor claimed that his marriage to Vergara had “become devoid of emotionality whatsoever” as he dealt with health issues.

Manganiello also said his autoimmune disease caused debilitating pain and severe depression, according to a PEOPLE report published Wednesday, October 7.

He claimed that Vergara offered little support during that time, alleging that she refused to hug him and ridiculed him for adopting his 5-pound dog, Bubbles, in 2019.

“I had to give my gun away because I kept thinking about it, and then the dog came,” the “True Blood” alum alleged. “I went from being the patient to the caretaker.”

Joe Manganiello Shares Intimate Look at Massive Dragon Tattoo

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara

Meanwhile, Manganiello gave fans a closer look at his massive dragon tattoo, which he got to cover the surgical scars left by his battle with an autoimmune disease.

Manganiello took to Instagram on Monday, October 19, to share a series of photos chronicling his journey to getting the elaborate dragon tattoo.

The images showed the actor wearing only a towel as he revealed the striking red-and-black artwork, which runs from his right hip to just above his knee.

“In chapter four, I related my struggle with the illness to my body sending out knights to fight a (western) dragon that didn’t exist,” the actor wrote. “The soldiers would then punch holes throughout my body when they couldn’t find an enemy.”

Manganiello continued, “The idea to cover my surgery scars with my first tattoo, a three foot dragon down my right side, was my effort to take back what little agency I felt that I had, and to signal to my body to stop attacking the dragon… because the (eastern) dragon was me…”