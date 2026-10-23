Tom Skerritt’s ‘Steel Magnolias’ On-Screen Daughter Julia Roberts Pays Heartfelt Tribute After His Passing

Tom Skerritt is being remembered by his co-stars. The 93-year-old passed away on October 21, and tributes have poured in. Skerritt appeared in several well-known films during his 65-year career, including Julia Roberts. The 59-year-old Oscar winner played his daughter in 1989’s “Steel Magnolias,” which remains among both actors’ most significant films.

Skerritt’s passed on Wednesday but was announced by his family a day later. Since then, numerous Hollywood figures have come forward to remember the acting legend. The celebrated actor was an Emmy winner, multi-time Screen Actors Guild and Golden Globe nominee, and part of several all-time blockbusters.

Julia Roberts collaborated with Skerritt nearly four decades ago, but the actress had only glowing words for her on-screen father.

Julia Roberts Calls Tom Skerritt A ‘Shining Light’

Julia Roberts has become one of the first actors to publicly mourn Tom Skerritt. The 93-year-old’s passing was announced a day after it happened. Skerritt’s family confirmed he had breathed his last from natural causes. The sudden news has caused widespread mourning from the industry and fans.

Roberts uploaded a decades-old image with Skerritt from the Oscars. The co-stars share a laugh at the red carpet, as Roberts looks admiringly at her on-screen father. The pair’s collaboration in “Steel Magnolias” remains popular even almost four decades after the film’s release.

“A shining light of a gentle man. RIP💔” Roberts posted her caption to the image.

The actress’s minimalist tribute perfectly captures their connection. Roberts has chosen to let their timeless image highlight how she felt about Skerritt. The actress calling Skerritt a “shining light” explains what she meant to him, a sentiment shared by many fans and friends.

Inside Tom Skerritt’s Family Life

Even at 93, Tom Skerritt remained as active as ever. The actor operated an Instagram account, where he shared updates on his activities. Skerritt also showed fans a glimpse of his personal life, including pictures and videos with his family.

Skerritt married Julie Tokashiki in 1998, with whom he had one daughter. He was previously married to Charlotte Shanks from 1957 to 1972, and Sue Oran from 1977 to 1992. Skerritt had three children with Shanks and one son with Oran. His family revealed the heartbreaking news of his passing.

“We are heartbroken by his loss,” the family’s statement said. “While the world knew Tom through his remarkable acting career, we knew him for his humor, curiosity, wisdom, generosity and the love he brought into our lives. He cared deeply about imagination, creativity, storytelling, service, veterans, the natural world and helping others find and share their own voices.”

Tom Skerritt Never Retired From The Screen

After serving in the United States Air Force from 1951 to 1955, Skerritt embarked on an acting career in 1961. He landed his breakthrough role in 1970’s “M*AS*H,” which propelled him to wider popularity. Skerritt went on to appear in hits like “Top Gun,” “Alien,” “The Turning Point,” and Steel Magnolias.”

After a notable role in “Cheers,” Skerritt’s biggest leading role arrived on the family drama “Picket Fences.” His performance earned widespread acclaim and the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor.

With a career spanning six decades, former co-stars like Julia Roberts are stepping forward to remember an acting legend who touched many lives.