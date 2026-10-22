Beloved ‘Shazam!’ Star Passes Away at 75 & Tributes Pour In

Michael Gray, best known for playing Billy Batson in “Shazam!,” has passed away at 75. His character would say his signature phrase and then turn into Captain Marvel, going on to save the day during the show’s run from 1974 to 1976.

The actor’s publicist announced on Thursday, Oct. 22, that Gray died on Oct. 16 of natural causes, TVLine reports.

He also had roles on shows, including “The Little People,” “Dynasty,” and “The Flying Nun.” Michael portrayed Marcia’s boyfriend, Jeff, on “The Brady Bunch,” and even made a cameo in the 2023 film “Shazam! Fury of the Gods.” He did some voice work as well, specifically on the animated series “Archer.”

Gray is survived by his wife, stepchildren, and son-in-law.

Tributes Pour In

“Saturday morning superhero legend. ⚡Rest in peace. 🙏,” one person commented.

“It was his landing the role of Billy Batson in the Saturday morning show that cemented his place in the super hero acting pantheon,” another person wrote.

“Nooooooooooooo! My Saturday mornings in the 70s. Today’s been a bad day. 🙏 RIP,” a fan posted.

“I loved that show as a kid! Watched it every Saturday morning. Rip shazam aka M. Gray 🙏🏽🙏🏽thoughts and prayers to your family and friends,” another fan expressed.

“I loved Shazam!!!! RIP…..,” one fan said.

Michael Gray Called ‘Shazam!’ A ‘Thrilling Show’

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During a Comic-Con panel, Gray reflected on the role that he became best known for.

“I didn’t know the character or the story when I was initially cast, so I had to be a quick study – so it was fun and exhausting, challenging and thrilling, all at once,” Gray said per CBR. “It didn’t matter that it was on Saturday morning or prime time – though the fact that it was one of the first few live-action shows on Saturday morning was exciting. It truly was a thrilling show to work.”

His “Shazam!” co-star John Davey also spoke highly of working with the actor.

“From my very first day on Shazam!, Mike and Les (Tremayne) welcomed me like a king,” Davey explained. “Mike was just a loving, sweet guy with a great sense of humor. He loved acting, loved doing the show and, in recent years, loved appearing at comic cons. He really enjoyed meeting and chatting with the fans. Mike was a wonderful man – I don’t think he ever stopped smiling.”

He went on to have a role in the 2023 “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” movie, and reflected on that in an X post the year of the film’s release.

“Talk about a great photo. Zachary Levi and I. So I am in Shazam Fury Of The God’s, fun cameo. Shazam is my life, so I’m so happy I’m in it. It’s a fantastic movie and Zachary is fantastic too,” he wrote.

Gray’s cameo occurred towards the end of the movie, during a scene where Shazam, played by Zachary Levi, is speaking with people in the crowd, and one person refers to him as “Captain Marvel.” That was Gray, who wore a red shirt with a yellow collar, reminiscent of his outfit in the original series.