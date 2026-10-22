The Family Tom Skerritt Leaves Behind: Inside His 3 Marriages, 5 Children, and Grandchildren

Actor Tom Skerritt, known for his roles in “Top Gun” and “Picket Fences,” has passed away at age 93, leaving behind his wife, five children, five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

The Emmy-winning actor passed away from natural causes on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, his family confirmed in a statement to People.

“Our family is deeply saddened to share that Tom Skerritt passed away on October 21, 2026, from natural causes,” his family said. “He was a loving husband to Julie; father to Andy, Erin, Matt, Colin, and Emiko; grandfather to Sara, Maddison, Sunny, Louisa, and Georgia; and great-grandfather to Marigold and Ravi. We are heartbroken by his loss.”

The statement continued, “While the world knew Tom through his remarkable acting career, we knew him for his humor, curiosity, wisdom, generosity, and the love he brought into our lives.”

Skerritt was married three times and spoke openly about his family throughout his career.

Tom Skerritt Was Married to Julie Tokashiki for 28 Years

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Skerritt married film and television executive Julie Tokashiki in 1998 after meeting her while working on the CBS series “Picket Fences.”

In a 2020 interview with Closer Weekly, Skerritt explained how they met.

“She was an executive at Fox, and I was doing ‘Picket Fences’ there when we met,” he said.

The actor also shared what he admired most about his wife.

“She’s strong, lovable. Whatever differences we have, and there are some — there [are] a few years between us, age-wise — I look at her with a great deal of respect and marvel at who she is. She’s just a great piece of art.”

The couple adopted their daughter, Emiko, in 2007.

When asked in 2020 what it was like raising a young daughter in his 80s, Skerritt responded, “Emi is one powerful preteen lady!”

Skerritt and Tokashiki also worked together professionally. In 2020, they founded Triple Squirrels, a film production company focused on visual storytelling.

According to the company’s official website, its mission is to “deliver the best visual storytelling possible in times when blockbuster movies lack originality in storytelling and are shackled by unforgiving budgets.”

Tom Skerritt Had 5 Children From His 3 Marriages

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Before marrying Tokashiki, Skerritt had four children from his previous marriages.

He married his first wife, Charlotte Shanks, in 1957. The couple welcomed three children, Andy, Erin and Matt, before divorcing in 1972.

Skerritt later married Sue Oran in 1977. They welcomed a son, Colin, before ending their marriage in 1992.

The actor discussed his children during his 2020 interview, including whether any had followed him into the entertainment industry.

“They’re all wonderful! I have a son [Matt, 52] who’s a cinematographer and director and five granddaughters. I’m lucky!” he said.

Skerritt also spoke about his outlook on life when asked whether he had any regrets.

“I’ve lived through everything, so what regrets could I have? I’m healthy and reasonably sane. Lessons? Make the most out of every day!”

The Actor Was Also a Grandfather and Great-Grandfather

In addition to his five children, Skerritt is survived by five grandchildren: Sara, Maddison, Sunny, Louisa and Georgia.

His family also confirmed that he had two great-grandchildren, Marigold and Ravi.

Outside his acting career, Skerritt dedicated time to helping military veterans.

In 2012, he co-founded the Red Badge Project, an organization that helps veterans cope with the effects of post-traumatic stress disorder through storytelling.

Speaking with Fox News Digital, Skerritt explained why he believed writing could help veterans process their experiences.

“There’s wonderful therapy about being able to write a story, whether it’s true or whether it’s recovering from some very bad moments that they had,” he said.

Skerritt’s family remembered him not only for his decades in Hollywood but also for the love and generosity he shared with those closest to him.