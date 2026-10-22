Next James Bond Finalists Revealed as Screen Tests Begin With 2 Major Stars Leading the Race

The search for the next James Bond is entering a new phase, with several actors preparing to screen test for the role of 007 in London this weekend.

Jack Lowden and Callum Turner are among the actors expected to participate in the screen tests, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Sources told the outlet that testing could begin as early as Friday, October 23.

At least three actors are expected to screen test for the role, although one source said there could be as many as five.

Lowden, who stars in the Apple TV series “Slow Horses,” is currently considered the favorite for the role. Turner, known for “Masters of the Air” and the “Fantastic Beasts” films, is also in the running.

The tests represent another step toward selecting the actor who will succeed Daniel Craig, who last portrayed the British secret agent in the 2021 film “No Time to Die.”

Jack Lowden and Callum Turner Emerge as Leading James Bond Contenders

Play

Lowden, a Scottish actor whose credits include “Dunkirk” and “Mary Queen of Scots,” is reportedly the current favorite to become the next Bond.

If selected, he would become the second Scottish actor to play 007, following Sean Connery, who originated the character on the big screen in 1962.

Lowden has also attracted attention from betting markets. The supplied odds list him at 4/5, with prediction-market estimates ranging from approximately 32% to 58%.

Turner is another prominent contender, with listed betting odds of 5/2 and prediction-market estimates between approximately 29% and 36%.

The British actor recently appeared in the romantic comedy “One Night Only.” He has also received attention for his relationship with singer Dua Lipa.

While both actors are reportedly scheduled to test, neither has been officially announced as the next Bond.

Other names have circulated throughout the casting process, including Jacob Elordi and Jack O’Connell.

However, sources told the outlet that Elordi, whose credits include “Euphoria” and “Frankenstein,” is not participating in the upcoming tests.

O’Connell, who appeared in “Sinners,” was reportedly considered earlier in the process but is no longer believed to be among the finalists.

Amazon Addresses Search for the Next James Bond

Play

Amazon has declined to confirm the actors participating in the upcoming auditions.

The company referred to its previous statement when asked about the casting process.

“The search for the next James Bond is underway. While we don’t plan to comment on specific details during the casting process, we’re excited to share more news with 007 fans as soon as the time is right.”

The screen tests were initially expected to take place earlier in October but were delayed because of scheduling conflicts involving the finalists.

Organizers reportedly moved the tests to the end of the month to accommodate the actors and conduct the sessions around the same time.

Although testing is expected to conclude next week, the studio has not announced when it will reveal its final casting decision.

Sources expect the selection could come before the end of 2026.

James Bond Casting Process Moves Forward Under Denis Villeneuve

The search for Craig’s successor began earlier this year when the studio brought casting director Nina Gold onto the project.

Gold’s involvement was announced in the spring as the studio began identifying potential candidates for the role.

After approximately two months of meetings, Deadline reported that the first round of auditions was expected to take place in August.

Since then, the casting team has narrowed the list of potential actors.

Director Denis Villeneuve is overseeing the upcoming Bond film, with Amy Pascal and David Heyman serving as producers.

The filmmakers reportedly finalized test offers in September before arranging the upcoming sessions in London.

The next Bond movie will introduce a new actor in the role following Craig’s five-film run, which began with “Casino Royale” in 2006.