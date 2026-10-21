Glenn Close Makes Personal Reveal After She Sparks Health Concerns – Video

Glenn Close, 79, took to Instagram on Tuesday, October 20 to share a health update after she was spotted walking with a cane in New York City the week of October 15, and fans got concerned. She says she was using a cane last week because of a hip replacement, and that fans shouldn’t worry.

The beloved star who brought Cruella de Vil to life in Disney‘s live action “101 Dalmatians” began her message by explaining that the sticker plastered to her forehead was to help with frown lines called a “Frownie,” and that she was recording while working at her desk. She then said, “I wanted to just hop on and thank you for all your love and to explain why I have a cane. I have a cane because I had a complete hip replacement.”

In the caption of Tuesday’s video, she called the update “a needed explanation” and shouted out her surgeon, writing, “My deep gratitude to Dr. Edwin Sue at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York for being a consummate physician in every way. Thank you for my new hip.”

In the comment section, comedian Joe Dombrowski joked, “I knew they were being too rough you when they shoved you in ‘The Boo Box.’ Kidding. Here’s to a speedy recovery! ❤️‍🩹 🥰”

Glenn Close to Attend Upcoming Premieres Despite Recent Hip Surgery

Glenn shared that she learned her left hip was “in really bad shape,” before continuing, “My whole thing right now is to keep myself in running order, so that I can really leap into whatever challenges come my way. So I’m hobbling around on a cane for now, but I hope come the 26th I’ll be on a plane for London to be there for the opening of “Hunger Games” in London, “Sunrise on the Reaping.”

Glenn plays Drusilla Sickle, Effie Trinket’s predecessor who is in charge of managing the District 12 tributes. “Sunrise on the Reaping” is based on the 2025 prequel novel set 24 years before the story of Katniss Everdeen in the original “The Hunger Games” trilogy.

After London, Glenn says she plans to return to New York for the opening of “All’s Fair,” the Ryan Murphy Hulu legal drama in which she plays the co-founder of an all-female divorce law firm.

“I hope to be fully present there, and maybe not running around going up mountains, but at least my good old self,” she promised.

She finished up her message by sending “love to everyone” and telling them “don’t worry, I’m feeling great. I have my wonderful, wonderful family around me and look forward to all the adventures coming. So love to everyone. Bye.”

Glenn Close Was Seen Using a Cane to Walk on October 15

The week of October 15, a couple of videos circulated which sparked panic among Glenn’s fans over her health. The actress was seen using a cane to maneuver out of a car, and then looked shaky while walking towards SVA Theater to attend the premiere of La Bola Negra, a Spanish historical drama Variety describes as exploring “love, sex, and war.”

The next day, she was out and about once again.