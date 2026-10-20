Cherished Member of the Kennedy Family Passes Away Suddenly at 42

Kyle Francis Kennedy, the great-niece of President John F. Kennedy, suddenly died last month at the age of 42, People reported on Tuesday, October 20. Kyle was the granddaughter of JFK’s younger brother Bobby and his wife Ethel. Kyle’s parents were Michael LeMoyne Kennedy and Victoria Denise Gifford. Her father is deceased, but her mother is still alive.

Kyle leaves behind two sons, Conor and Declan, who are 12 and 10. She was also the mother of a daughter, Josie, who died days after her birth.

Kyle Kennedy’s Cause of Death is Pending

Kyle, seen above with her siblings Michael and Rory, died on September 21, 2026 at her home in Westwood, Massachusetts. People says they’ve been told by the Westwood Town Clerk that a cause of death is pending.

The report notes Kyle’s prestigious education, which included a history degree from Georgetown University, a Master of Science in Early Education from Pace University, and a Master of Education in Education Policy and Management from Harvard.

In 2020, a severe spinal cord injury, the cause of which is not publicly known, left Kyle paralyzed.

Her obituary, which is displayed on the website of Burke Funeral Homes, says the injury caused “long term paralysis, disability, and other medical challenges,” and that the years afterward brought struggles, but “trying to be the best possible mother to her sons and caring for her two beloved, ill-behaved Wheaten terriers.

The obituary says she also got involved in disability advocacy, and testified at the Massachusetts state house in a hearing on discrimination in disabled health care.

It also says Kyle held the memory of her deceased daughter Josie close for the rest of her life.

Kyle Kennedy’s Father Michael LeMoyne Kennedy Died in a Tragic Accident

Kyle’s father Michael died in a 1997 ski crash in Aspen, Colorado. The Cape Cod Times reported in 1998 that Michael was known by friends as “fearless” and an “expert skiier.” Witnesses said he “crashed into a tree on the mountain that overlooks the center of town, he was tossing around a small football with several relatives and lost control of one ski,” per the story.

Michael sustained a major head injury which led to his death at a hospital around 90 minutes after the accident, the paper says. An anonymous witness was quoted as saying, “He was close enough to a tree on the left side that he couldn’t avoid it,” but that he was not being “reckless.”

Kyle Kennedy’s Grandparents Bobby & Ethel Inspired a Taylor Swift Song

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Bobby and Ethel Kennedy inspired the 2012 song “Starlight” by Taylor Swift, which features the line, “I met Bobby on the boardwalk summer of ’45.”

The songstress told the Wall Street Journal that she started working on the song before ever meeting Ethel, and that she was connected to Ethel by Ethel’s daughter, Rory, who met Swift after attending one of her concerts. She said Rory told her Ethel “would love to meet you.”

The next year, Swift was photographed for the first time with Connor Kennedy, a grandson of Bobby and Ethel. The former couple shared a summer romance that got a lot of paparazzi coverage.