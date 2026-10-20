Jay-Z Picks Himself to Headline 2027 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Jay-Z may be taking the Super Bowl halftime stage himself after years of helping select the performers.

The 56-year-old rapper has reportedly chosen himself to headline the 2027 Super Bowl LXI halftime show, according to Puck. Multiple sources told the outlet that the music mogul is expected to perform at the championship game, scheduled for February 2027 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

The reported decision comes after several major artists were considered for the highly anticipated performance, including Miley Cyrus and Justin Bieber. Harry Styles was also reportedly among the candidates.

However, Jay-Z’s involvement has not been officially announced. Neither the NFL nor Roc Nation has confirmed the report, and representatives for both organizations did not respond to Puck’s requests for comment.

If confirmed, the performance would mark Jay-Z’s first time headlining the Super Bowl halftime show, despite his longtime involvement in organizing the event.

Jay-Z Has Helped Select Super Bowl Performers Since 2019

Getty Jay-Z at Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium on February 08, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Getty Images)

Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, has played an important role in the Super Bowl’s entertainment lineup for several years.

According to NFL.com, his entertainment company, Roc Nation, entered a multiyear partnership with the NFL in August 2019 to help select performers and produce entertainment for major league events, including the Super Bowl halftime show.

The agreement also included supporting the NFL’s Inspire Change initiative, which focuses on social justice issues such as education, economic advancement and criminal justice reform.

In October 2024, Roc Nation renewed its partnership with the NFL, allowing the company to continue helping organize the halftime show, according to USA TODAY.

Since the partnership began, halftime performers have included Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, The Weeknd, Dr. Dre, Rihanna, Usher and Kendrick Lamar.

Jay-Z’s wife, Beyoncé, has also taken the Super Bowl stage. She headlined the halftime show in 2013 and returned in 2016 as a special guest during Coldplay’s performance alongside Bruno Mars.

Although Roc Nation advises the NFL on selecting performers, the company does not have sole authority over the final lineup.

Jay-Z Could Make Announcement During Upcoming Los Angeles Shows

The reported Super Bowl performance comes as Jay-Z celebrates two major milestones in his music career.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of his debut album, “Reasonable Doubt,” and the 25th anniversary of his sixth studio album, “The Blueprint.”

The rapper has enjoyed a successful run of concerts throughout 2026, including three sold-out shows at Yankee Stadium in July that reportedly generated more than $42 million, per Puck.

He also performed at the Roots Picnic in Philadelphia in May before approximately 80,000 people. His international shows included a sold-out concert in Paris and two performances at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where he reunited the Fugees.

Despite his recent concert success, Jay-Z has not released a solo studio album since 2017’s “4:44.”

The New York Post reported that Roc Nation shut down speculation about a new album in August after music executive Ray Daniels claimed the rapper had completed another project. The company responded to the rumors with “Fake news” on Instagram Stories.

As for his potential halftime performance, Jay-Z could bring some familiar faces onstage. Beyoncé has been mentioned as a possible guest, although no additional performers have been confirmed.

An official announcement could also be coming soon. Jay-Z is scheduled to perform two concerts at SoFi Stadium on Oct. 23 and 24, the same venue hosting Super Bowl LXI.

For now, Jay-Z’s reported halftime appearance remains unconfirmed, with neither the NFL nor Roc Nation publicly announcing a performer for the 2027 show.